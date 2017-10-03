The best mac and cheese dishes SF (and Oakland!) has to offer

Kate Upton. And now that you're paying attention: here're the seven best mac and cheese dishes in the entire Bay Area.
American Grilled Cheese Kitchen (click here for address and deets)
SOMA
Easily one of the most important developments of the 21st century,
hydrogen-powered cars this Mac 'n Cheese Grilled Cheese combines two of your favorite childhood treats (mac and cheese & grilled cheese) into one artery-expanding handheld that was previously only available as a special, before being added to their menu permanently because, duh.
Homeroom (click here for address and deets)
Oakland
Though they may have to eventually start charging thousands of dollars for this when The Great Sriracha Apocalypse comes, for now, you can still enjoy that amazing, spicy, red sauce with scallions, ginger butter, and creamy Gouda.
Pig & Pie (click here for address and deets)
The Mission
Armed with Petaluma cheddar and toasted-herb bread crumbs, this thing only becomes one of SF's seven best when you add their house-made Italian sausage, which'll make you say, "OHHHHHHHHHH" *gesturing wildly with hands*.
Grub (click here for address and deets)
The Mission
Whoa. Fusilli mac and white/sharp cheddar cheese w/ bread crumbs and EIGHTEEN different add-ons like truffle oil, caramelized onions, chorizo, and jalapeno.
The Tipsy Pig (click here for address and deets)
The Marina
Combining Shropshire Blue, white cheddar, and Gouda, they cook the cheese sauce in bacon fat (because apparently they've been reading our diary), then sprinkle more bacon on top and bake it with Parmesan.
Polo Grounds (click here for address and deets)
SOMA
Like chili cheese dog's refined, older sister who lives in the city, the "Freak Dog" is an all-beef hot dog on an artisan bun, that's covered in jalapeno mac and cheese.
Mission Cheese (click here for address and deets)
The Mission
What this dish may lack in insane additions, it more than makes up for with four-to-five excellent rotating cheeses (this is Mission Cheese, after all) consisting of Clothbound Cheddar and washed-rind cow’s milk queso, all topped with breadcrumbs and served in a skillet.
-
1. The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen1 S Park Ave, San Francisco
-
2. Homeroom400 40th St, Oakland
-
3. Pig & Pie2962 24th St, San Francisco
-
4. Grub758 Valencia St, San Francisco
-
5. The Tipsy Pig2231 Chestnut St, San Francisco
-
6. Polo Grounds747 3rd St, San Francisco
-
7. Mission Cheese736 Valencia St, San Francisco
From the seven-time winner of the Grilled Cheese Invitational and her biz-savvy BF, AGCK's a triumphant homage to the food-diction you never quite kicked. Set up in a SOMA space that rocks a big, heat-lamped patio and a nostalgic '50s aesthetic via milk bottle light fixtures and a multi-media mural comprised of old postcards and cuckoo clocks, providing the backdrop for the sandwich action for which you came. You can keep it basic or reach for next-level creations like Mushroom Gruyere (with roasted potato and melted leeks) or the Mac n Cheese... which you can probably figure out.
Dedicated to perfecting one of man's greatest foodstuffs, Homeroom is a mac & cheese joint decked out with wooden tables built from salvaged Sequoia High football bleachers and a chalkboard map of California. The kitchen rethinks the classic after-school dish with gourmet variations like Dungeness crab mac and Mac the Goat, which plays host to chèvre and scallions, and continues the trip down memory lane with comforting desserts like oversized homemade Oreos and decadent fudge brownies.
The Mission's Pig & Pie is occupying what used to be the Discolandia record store but instead of keeping you on a steady diet of whatever people ate in the 70s, P&P is a 45-seat sausage-eria that's serving up a host of sandwiches (bratwurst, hot Italian, hot dogs), BBQ plates (braised pork, pork meatballs, fried chicken), and daily pie selections that change with the seasons.
GRUB's got an insane mac and cheese bar, awesome comfort food (think burgers, fried chicken, etc.), and delicious brews.
Brunch and the Marina go together like bacon and eggs (and bottomless mimosas), and The Tipsy Pig has all these things, plus everything else you could ever want in a gastropub. Outdoor patio? Check. 40 local and worldly brews? Check. Cocktails? You get the idea. You’re going to want to get here early on a Sunday morning to stake out a spot outside and stay here all day chowing down on huevos rancheros, old-fashioned doughnuts, and the killer burger.
Whether you’re getting pumped for a day at the ballpark or winding down after a day at the office, Polo Grounds has your back. Daily drink and food specials keep patrons of this SoMa sports bar satiated on a dime, while pints of Guinness and menu items like the “Freak Dog” (an all-beef hot dog covered in jalapeno mac and cheese, on an artisan roll) keep regulars coming back for more.
Combine San Joaquin Gold & chevre cheeses, Dalmatia fig jam, and La Quercia prosciutto. Press that sucker on olive-oil slathered Josey Baker bread. Eat, while drinking a Pac Brew Labs Squid Ink. Give everyone in Mission Cheese high fives. Or "daps", if they're into that.