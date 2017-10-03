24 San Francisco Spots to Satisfy the Munchies on 4/20

Today is 4/20, a high holiday for many a San Franciscan. If you're planning to celebrate, keep this list of munchie-friendly spots close by. Along with a lighter. And possibly some rolling papers. And probably a grinder. Okay, and maybe a scale. Annnnd a business card and scissors, depending.
The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen
South Park/The Mission
Apparently people who enjoy grilled cheese have more sex. Which means everyone in the world is having more sex?
El Farolito
The Mission
You just tried to bite your screen, didn't you?
Bacon Bacon
Ashbury Heights
Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Porky Fries Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon Bacon.
Super Duper Burgers
Castro/Downtown/Marina
Hahahahahahaha Super Duper rhymes.
Fog City
Embarcadero
Pastry chefs call these French cruellers. You can call them swirly donut thingies.
Tacolicious
Marina, North Beach, The Mission
Bring a group of friends and get 10 tacos for 40 bucks. Or, on second thought, maybe just go... with no friends?
Bi-Rite Creamery
The Mission
Whoa. This soft serve looks so soft.
Soul Groove
Tenderloin
Fried chicken, waffles, and mac & cheese that you could... totally... COMBINE?!?!?!?
Tartine Bakery & Cafe
The Mission
Fresh bread, cookies, and brownies that you could ALSO COMBINE?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
Wing Wings
Lower Haight
You can get 25 wings for 25 bucks. Or... DUDE, you can get 100 wings for 100 bucks.
Frjtz
The Mission
Don't start freaking out or whatever, but you only get two dipping sauces with a large order of fries.
Dynamo Donut & Coffee
Marina/The Mission
"Donuts. Is there anything they can't do?" -- Homer Simpson
The Monk's Kettle
The Mission
The kitchen's open until 1am, which means your late-night munchies don't have to settle for Doritos. (Not that anyone's ever actually settled for Doritos, but you get it.)
The Chairman
Various locations in SF -- it's a truck!
If you can figure out how to find them on Twitter (hahaha right), get a bunch of pork buns.
Boxing Room
Hayes Valley
You'll spend about as much time eating fried alligator as you will trying to figure out how they... fried an alligator.
El Porteño
Embarcadero
Buttery, flaky empanadas for both savory and/or (definitely AND) sweet cravings.
Mission Bowling Club
The Mission
Be cool, Honey Bunny. You don't have to bowl to eat fried chicken with ranch dip.
Foreign Cinema
The Mission
it's a Pop-Tart, but it's organic and homemade so you don't have to feel guilty. Hahahaha. Like you've ever felt guilty about eating a Pop-Tart on 4/20.
Rosamunde Sausage Grill
The Mission/Haight
Ahhhh. Sausage.
Una Pizza Napoletana
SOMA
Bad news: they don't do slices. Good news: they only do full pizzas.
Marina Submarine
Cow Hollow
Eat half now, take the other half home for later. Actually, take one and a half home for later.
Yank Sing
Embarcadero
You'll have ALL of the dim sum, please.
Show Dogs
Mid-Market
Every kind of dog you could ever want. Even you, person who likes veggie corn dogs. Even you.
Mitchell's Ice Cream
The Mission
I scream, you scream, we all should shut the hell up and just eat this delicious sundae instead.
From the seven-time winner of the Grilled Cheese Invitational and her biz-savvy BF, AGCK's a triumphant homage to the food-diction you never quite kicked. Set up in a SOMA space that rocks a big, heat-lamped patio and a nostalgic '50s aesthetic via milk bottle light fixtures and a multi-media mural comprised of old postcards and cuckoo clocks, providing the backdrop for the sandwich action for which you came. You can keep it basic or reach for next-level creations like Mushroom Gruyere (with roasted potato and melted leeks) or the Mac n Cheese... which you can probably figure out.
Figuring out which taqueria to go to in the MIssion can be tough, but you can’t go wrong with El Farolito, one of the neighborhood's OG burrito havens, which happens to also be within perfect stumbling distance of numerous bars and the 24th Street BART. The super burrito is where it’s at, with a hefty dose of rice, beans, salsa, guac, sour cream, and whatever delicious meat you choose (carne asada is a good call).
You'll be able to smell the wafts of perfectly-cooked bacon at this Cole Valley hub from miles away. From flavored bacon sandwiches to cookies dipped in chocolate & coated in bacon bits, there's no way you can go wrong.
Prepared to single-handedly expand the waistlines of the FiDi beginning tomorrow, SD's second location is a mezzanine'd behemoth on Market that's three times the size of the OG Castro spot, with a 12-seat front patio and the same selection of single- and double-patty burgers.
When Chef Bruce Hill (Zero Zero, Bix, Picco in Larkspur) decided to take over and remake the legendary Fog City Diner, it was a calculated risk. After all, the diner was a legend. But his revitalization was spot-on, and the burger he brought to this party (which he has claimed would happily be his last meal) is easily one of the best in the city. The combination of the smoked tomato aioli, house-made American, thin patty, dill pickle, and onion create what in many ways is the perfect version of the upscale diner burger. Even better? You can get the burger and the rest of the menu plus cocktails like a raspberry-based Negroni from 7am 'til 2am.
Two blocks down from the original (and now-closed) Chestnut St location, this outpost of Tacolicious is bigger and brighter than its predecessor. The gourmet taco shop's menu features the original tortilla-wrapped goods you know and love, all of which are made with locally-sourced ingredients. Expect near-authentic tacos filled with house-made chorizo and potatoes, Baja-style Pacific cod, and Guajillo chili-braised brisket. There's also a solid selection of tequila-heavy cocktails and beers from Mexico and California.
It's universally acknowledged among San Franciscans that Bi-Rite's ice cream is worth waiting for, which is why there is almost always -- at least on sunny weekend afternoons and summer evenings -- a line out the door. Owned and operated by two Bay Area natives, this popular Mission haunt makes small-batch ice cream in true artisanal flavors like honey lavender, orange cardamom, and the house specialty: salted caramel. The scoops are small, so your best bet is to order a double or a triple of whatever's on the seasonal menu.
There may be other places in San Francisco to buy top-notch illegal substances, but we're willing to bet that there aren't many near a late-night chicken & waffles joint. Of course, this spot is in the Tenderloin, and is armed with a menu that features bacon wrapped fried chicken sandwiches, buttermilk waffles, pulled pork, and more.
Country Bread from this well-known bakery and cafe is the original Cronut-like craze. Each day, 240 loaves are made, and within an hour, they are GONE. The bread pudding is also a mainstay at this justifiably-packed carbohydrate haven, and if you're planning on grabbing some sweets to-go, try the chocolate-rye tart with snowy meringue and a chocolately lattice.
From a Baltimore-repping former Little Skillet chef, WW is a house of wing-y awesomeness that'll sling fried chicken to Lower Haight-ians 'til 2a outta a clean-lined, bright orange-floored, personalized saloon door-equipped interior that seats 10 at stools and four more at out-front benches, presumably pre-warmed by Brian Cardinal.
Frjtz dishes out some of the best fries in SF, with more than 22 dipping sauces to go with them, not to mention a menu loaded with great salads, burgers, Belgian beer, and crepes.
Bacon. Donut. Day. Dynamo Donut & Coffee has made it real, and available every day. Handmade daily by owner Sara and her staff and using organic, locally sourced ingredients, their creative take on donuts make the word "glazed" suddenly sound mundane and unworthy.
At this gastropub in The Mission, beer is the total focus. Their specialty is Belgian beers, though the list has 200 rotating beers for every palate. Monk’s Kettle has coolers set at 45, 50, and 55 degrees to ensure your brew is served at the right temperature, and the entire keg system is cleaned every two weeks so the beer always tastes its best. Food includes everything from bar bites like chile- and honey-roasted hazelnuts, to more substantial fare like dry-aged beef loin with blue cheese potato gratin. Not sure what to order? The staff is knowledgeable and friendly and totally willing to help you figure it out. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t point out that the seasonally driven pub fare is quite tasty.
This Hayes Valley gem, situated in the back of a spacious former 19th-century Standard Shirts Factory, will satisfy all your Creole cravings with classics like oysters, hushpuppies, fried green tomatoes, black eyed peas, and po’boys. The theme carries over to the cocktail menu, where New Orleans favorites like the Milk Punch or Ramos Gin Fizz can help you pretend you're actually in the Big Easy and don’t have to go to work tomorrow.
Hit up El Porteño to grab buttery, flaky empanadas for both savory -- like bay shrimp with aged Parmesan and green onions -- and/or (definitely AND) sweet cravings -- like dulce de leche and bananas.
Equipped with six lanes from an old Fort Bragg alley, MBC's ready to make your bowling experience feel all the more fancy with tufted leather booths where you can get down on fare that you'd be hard pressed to find in most bowling alleys, from gumbo-spiced red bean hushpuppies and harissa sauced lamb meatballs to Korean baby back ribs and English pea toast. And because bowling requires drinking, you'll also find a solid craft beer selection available in both pitchers and flights.
The Mission's Foreign Cinema projects movies every night and serves a Californian menu with an oyster selection for the books. Where else can you find date-worthy dinner, one of the best brunches in the city (hello, house-made pop tarts), patio seating, and screenings of classic movies all under one roof? Trust us: this James Beard-nominated restaurant is one of the most important places you need to eat at in your lifetime.
Rosamunde's outpost's twice as big (with communal tables by the window, a flat-screen-spying cyprus bar, and cushy banquettes) and so will you be, 'cause on top of the bountiful menu served in the Lower Haight (e.g., spicy Merguez sausage, etc.) they also feature a number of awesome brews on tap.
The first thing you need to know about Una Pizza Napoletana is that it only sells pizza. Pizzamaker Anthony Mangieri set up this SOMA power-house after conquering New York and New Jersey, and his 12-inch personal pies consistently rank on San Francisco's top pizza lists. The Apollonia, named after his daughter, is topped with eggs, parmigiano reggiano, buffalo mozzarella, salami, basil, garlic, sea salt, and black pepper. It's downright amazing, but it's only available on Saturdays.
This Cow Hollow sammy shop has been making near-perfect subs since the '80s, and their bread is always perfectly toasted, their veggies precisely sliced, and don’t even think about foregoing the “secret sauce”.
Yank Sing is the most celebrated (hello, James Beard classic award) and most gold standard-setting of dim sum joints in the Bay Area for good reason -- these guys know dumplings. The Shanghai soup dumplings are essential and the shrimp har gow alone should be as revered for perfection in texture and timing as Zuni’s roast chicken. Yes, the cart action is intense, and its reputation and proximity to the Embarcadero and FiDi drive in locals and tourists at record speeds, so plan accordingly and go on a weekday or be smart and reserve. Yes, yes, you can reserve a table -- a rarity in dim sum. Another rarity? Peking duck, slid into a DIY taco with sweet hoisin and green onions.
Head to this triangular Market street hot doggery (decked out with 200-year-old church pew seating) for the city's best all hot dog menu, oddly brought to you by the Foreign Cinema peeps.
Homemade ice cream takes center stage at Mitchell's in the Mission -- from a dizzyingly long list of standard and seasonal flavors the store features 40 delicious options a day, so you'll probably want to block out an hour or two for decision-making time.