SF's 8 Best Bar and Restaurant Openings From February

February is kind of notoriously a crap month. There are holidays not everyone wants to celebrate (V-Day), and holidays not everyone gets to celebrate (President's Day), and then, just like that, it's over. This February, though, had nine notable "crap month" exceptions: 1) a streak of absolutely amazing weather, and 2-9) these eight brand-new bars and restaurants.
Because you were probably too busy last month drinking beer in Dolores Park to check out 2-9, remedy that this weekend. You'll have a whole three extra days to do so. Enjoy.
Sous Beurre Kitchen
The Mission
The fact that “Sous Beurre” means “in butter” should be enough to convince you to check out Chef Michael Mauschbaugh’s longtime pop-up's permanent home in the Mission. But in case you need more (WHY DO YOU ALWAYS NEED MORE???), he's doing Provencal French cuisine starring seasonal local ingredients, like steak tartare, a bavette steak au poivre, and an $85 tasting menu that will change, but currently includes dishes like Mendocino uni and bone marrow French onion soup. Oh, and just FYI: SBK is ahead of the latest restaurant trend, as the staff does not accept tips.
Al's Place
The Mission
Al’s Place is the first solo restaurant from Michelin Star recipient Chef Aaron London. We’ll warn you now: the main dishes are vegetarian-centric, but, in a twist we kind of love, the sides mainly feature... meat (grilled octopus, hanger steak, and jowl ham are current choices). The menu, which has four sections (smaller bites, warm/hot, cool, and sides) is smart and whimsical and allows you to enjoy a variety of flavors and textures throughout the meal. Right now it’s just open for dinner, but rumor has it that brunch is on its way. That’s a good thing ‘cause, uh, brunch.
The Pub at Ghirardelli Square
Ghirardelli Square
SF barstaurateur Scott Broccoli’s flagship venture just got a makeover, elevating the space to a more modern/rustic/industrial/Restoration Hardware vibe that highlights the kick-ass bay view, and things are different enough (in a good way) that we thought we'd include it in our best openings list even though it's not technically an opening (how else would you find out about it???). The new/old spot is still known for two things: 1) being a favorite hangout of SF chefs who need a post-shift drink and bite (it serves an extensive late-night menu until 1:30am), and 2) the BBQ, all of which is smoked in-house. But, along with the renovation, there are a few new menu items, like Pete’s Pot Roast (succulent center cut, grass-fed beef slow braised for five hours with cabernet) and five new cocktails, all of which were inspired by life in SF. Our favorite? Orange Pride (Knob Creek bourbon, sweet vermouth, orange bitters). Of course.
Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company
Outer Sunset
If there’s one thing we love in SF, it’s craft beer, which is why, despite what seems to be a huge influx of breweries lately, there’s always room for more. Especially in the Outer Sunset where good beer and good food can decidedly *not* be found on every corner. Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company lives in an airy, two-story space that used to be a produce market. There are plenty of tables for chilling while you enjoy one of five house beers (wheat beer, a blonde, a double IPA, a rye amber, and a dry Irish stout) and a menu that features classics like grilled flatbreads, steamed mussels (in beer, of course), beer-braised pork, and the not-to-be-missed $14 Sunset Burger (two house-ground patties, cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, and Russian dressing on a brioche bun).
Bacon Bacon Trailer
Fisherman’s Wharf
You probably don’t find a whole lot of reasons to go down (up?) to Fisherman’s Wharf outside of 1) annoying out-of-town friends, and 2) In-N-Out cravings. But now you actually have a whole new THIRD reason to hang with the tourists: the Bacon Bacon Trailer, a permanent trailer located by Carmel Pizza Co. and the Codmother Fish and Chips. Due to space constraints (the trailer with the bumper is 19.5ft), there are slightly fewer offerings, but who cares when they’ve got all of the greatest hits, like the bacon burger, bacon grilled cheese, bacon fried chicken, breakfast sandwich, and the bacon bouquet? No one, that's who. It’s open from 8am to 7pm seven days a week.
Nara Sushi
Lower Haight
Polk St sushi restaurant Nara just opened a second Lower Haight location where it's serving the stuff you’d traditionally expect to get at a Japanese spot (miso soup, ramen, sashimi), but also some crazier things, like a California roll sprinkled with Pop Rocks (don't chase it down with a Coke!!!!!!!!!!!!!!). Also: sake pairings. There are 40 different types available and if you don’t know what you want, no worries: someone will be there to help you figure out just what to get with your Maguro Tar Tar roll (sesame oil-seasoned tuna with Korean pear and avocado).
Ginto Izakaya Japonaise
Financial District
Tokyo-based Ramal Inc. operates more than 150 restaurants worldwide, so it almost seems crazy that the Japanese company is just now arriving in SF. The new FiDi spot is huge -- 200 seats occupy the dining room and there’s a large, square bar that overlooks the street. The food is classic izakaya fare, but there’s also sushi, rolls, yakitori, and best of all: two dozen beers on draft and a full liquor license (hello, Japanese whisky). It's also got three 65” TVs, so you can watch the game while you feast.
Stookey's Club Moderne
Nob Hill
Stookey’s Club Moderne feels like a bizarro diner thanks to an art deco vibe that pays homage to the 1930s and friendly bartenders wearing white jackets and black bow ties. Cozy up with a date at one of the red cocktail tables and order a cocktail that recalls that era, like the Tequila Daisy (classic margarita, served up, no salt), 20th Century (Gordon’s gin, Cocchi Americano, Tempus Fugit creme de cacao, fresh lemon juice), Pisco Punch, or, of course, any classic highball.
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and coincidentally her nickname in college was Tequila Daisy. Also, Pitcher of Coors Light Daisy, Gin and Tonic Daisy, 40oz of Old E Daisy, and "Let's Do Shots!" Daisy. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.
-
1. Sous Beurre Kitchen2862 24th St., San Francisco
-
2. Al's Place1499 Valencia St, San Francisco
-
3. The Pub at Ghirardelli Square851 Beach St, San Francisco
-
4. Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company1735 Noriega St, San Francisco
-
5. Bacon Bacon Trailer2828 Jones St, San Francisco
-
6. Nara Sushi518 Haight St, San Francisco
-
7. GINTO Izakaya Japonaise658 Market St, San Francisco
-
8. Stookey's Club Moderne895 Bush St, San Francisco
The fact that “Sous Beurre” means “in butter” should be enough to convince you to check this place out. But in case you need more, the chef is *doing Provencal French cuisine starring seasonal local ingredients, like steak tartare, a bavette steak au poivre, and an $85 tasting menu that will change, but currently includes dishes like Mendocino uni and Bone marrow French onion soup.
Aaron London proves that meat doesn't have to be the main event at his vegetarian- and pescatarian-centric restaurant in the Mission. Al's Place won a Michelin star a year after opening for its menu of truly inventive dishes, like cured trout with potato and smashed turnip and the best poached egg you'll probably ever eat. That the restaurant is reasonably priced -- most dishes hover below $20 -- is all the more reason it's garnered fans from all over San Francisco.
This American resto/bar is well known for two things: 1) Being a favorite hangout of SF chefs who need a post-shift drink and bite (it serves an extensive late night menu until 1:30am), and 2) its BBQ, all of which is smoked in-house. Take in dope views of the Bay while you dine on refined takes of American eats-- pulled pork sliders, mac 'n cheese, and brisket tacos.
This microbrewery in the Outer Sunset is a great spot to enjoy handcrafted beers and tasty food… and it’s an even better spot to fill your growler. If you don’t have one, they sell one of the highest quality growlers available: it’s stainless steel, double walled, and thermal insulated. A 1L filled growler will cost you $40, and the 2L runs $60. If you have your own or want a refill, it’s $10 for the 1L and $20 for the 2L. FYI: If you want the Dry Irish Stout, you’ll have to enjoy it in-house… that one isn’t available to-go.
Bacon Bacon's permanent trailer is located in Fisherman's Wharf, by Carmel Pizza Co. and the Codmother Fish and Chips. Due to space constraints (with the bumper, the trailer is is 19.5ft), there are a few less offerings, but who cares when they’ve got all of the greatest hits, like the bacon burger, bacon grilled cheese, bacon fried chicken, breakfast sandwich, and the bacon bouquet? No one, that's who. It’s open from 8am-7pm, seven days a week.
This Lower Haight location of a Polk St favorite offers up traditional Japanese fare like miso soup, ramen, and sashimi, but also has some crazier menu items, like a California roll sprinkled with Pop Rocks. There are also sake pairings involved. 40 different types are available, and if you don’t know what you want, no worries -- someone will be there to help you know just what to get with your Maguro Tar Tar roll (sesame oil-seasoned tuna with Korean pear & avocado).
Tokyo-based Ramal Inc. operates more than 150 restaurants worldwide, so it almost seems crazy that the Japanese company took so long to arrive in SF. Their FiDi outpost is huge -- 200 seats occupy the dining room and there’s a large, square bar that overlooks the street. The food is classic izakaya fare, but there’s also sushi, yakitori, and importantly: two dozen beers on draft and a full liquor license (hello, Japanese whisky). It's also got three 65” TVs, so you can watch the game while you feast.
At this “post-Prohibition”-inspired lounge/speakeasy tucked between Nob Hill and Union Square, enjoy cocktails crafted from vintage recipes along the immaculate, neon lit bar, which has a dozen bar stools and a couple of tables for a particularly intimate atmosphere. Drop by for happy hour between 4:30 -6 p.m. for $2 off all cocktails, like a particularly good Pisco Punch, and $1 off beer & wine.