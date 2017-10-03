The 12 Hottest New Brunches in SF

Because you’re juuuuust about finished taking down our Ultimate 2015 SF Brunch Guide, we’re back with 12 new #BrunchSquadGoals spread out all across San Francisco, including an all-you-can-eat breakfast pizza deal in SOMA and jugs of Bloody Marys in Union Square.
398 Brasserie
Union Square
The Union Square location, soaring ceilings, and iconic San Francisco quotes on the walls make this kinda the perfect place to bring out-of-town visitors before you ditch them at the cable car turnaround. The brunch is all about Euro-American classics, with stuff like eggs Benedict (with optional smoked salmon) and pan de mie French toast, paired with generous jugs of Bloody Marys and mimosas. Oh and the duck gravy hash with crispy hash browns and arugula? Total must-order.
Beretta
The Mission
Beretta's brunch offerings have gotten much, MUCH boozier, thanks to seven brand-new brunch cocktails, including a summery "brunch punch" that changes weekly and goes for a mere $8, a refreshing tequila drink with tummy-soothing ginger and cassis, and a beer cocktail with a hearty IPA and anti-oxidant rich hibiscus. Pair the drinks with new shareable Italian-California menu items, like a ricotta cannelloni (?!), and the sausage hash.
ICHI Sushi + Ni Bar
The Mission
One of the best sushi spots in America literally just started doing brunch and while you’ll find traditional Japanese breakfast items such as grilled local mackerel, onsen tamago, pickles, rice, and miso soup, it's also got new fusion items on the menu, too, like Pork Miso Scrambled Eggs and Tamago French Toast. Most importantly though? Umeboshi Tonics, Dashi Bloody Marys, and Strawberry Mimosas.
House Rules
Russian Hill
Hair-of-the-dog brunch doesn’t get better than at this new Polk St bar, which’s offering all the booze-soaking classics (including huevos rancheros and breakfast sandwiches from Hog & Rocks chef-owner Scott Youkilis), plus actual hair-of-the-dogginess in the form of a spicy House Rules Bloody Mary and Silver Fox Fizz. Pro tip: get both.
HECHO
Duboce Triangle
A new executive chef at this Duboce Triangle Mexican eatery means a new brunch with twice as many weekend brunch options and a whole slew of brunch cocktails. Trade mimosas for a spicier-yet-refreshing Michelada Verde or a number of mezcal- and tequila-based morning cocktails that pair perfectly with a HECHO Hash smothered in queso fundido, the Brunch Torta with either carnitas or sweet and spicy bacon, chile relleno, or Cornmeal Griddle Cakes.
Soul Delicious
The Castro
There’s now a reason to go to the LookOut besides its amazing people-watching deck and cheap drinks, and that reason is this new Saturday brunch pop-up doing Southern-style brunch favorites like savory waffles (pictured), Austin-style breakfast tacos, and fried chicken. Added bonus: soul tunes from Madrone’s Motown Monday DJs.
Slice House
SOMA
Eleven-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani’s pizza empire expands to SOMA and with it he brings a reason to venture there on weekends: bottomless mimosas or house sangria and an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, including breakfast pizza, frittatas, applewood bacon, meatballs, and more for just $30. Yes, really.
1760
Nob Hill
This swanky, spacious Polk St restaurant now offers a sophisticated weekend brunch from 11am to 2:30pm. Highlights include cardamom beignets, honey-thyme toast, rock shrimp, mushroom tempura, and an extensive brunch cocktail menu to keep things loose. Start with the Brunch Punch (with either vodka or gin) -- it’s an especially rejuvenating blend of hibiscus, ginger, mint, lemon, and club soda.
Precita Park Café
Bernal Heights
If you’re a fan of biscuits (Editor’s Note: You’re a fan of biscuits), you’ll want to park yourself at this cozy Bernal Heights gem for both its hearty biscuits and gravy Mornay w/ fennel sausage and the $6 Aunt Fanny’s Biscuit Sandwich with bacon, eggs, and cheese.
Nourish Café
The Richmond
"Healthy" and "brunch" aren’t two words we’d usually put together, but that doesn’t mean Nourish Café won’t. This new Richmond spot offers organic, non-GMO, plant-based dishes that won’t put you in a food coma before noon, including quinoa waffles, acai bowls, avocado toast, and fresh-pressed juice, all available 9am-3pm on weekends.
Aveline
The Tenderloin
With a menu divided into sweet and savory categories, you may be tempted to get a few items to share with the table (especially the Bowl of Bennies). Expect classics like a daily omelette and twists on classics like Crab Macaron Benedict (pictured). There are healthy options on the menu too, including the Breakfast Shake featuring flaxseed, almond milk, banana, and berries, that you should definitely wash down with a cocktail from the attached bar.
Buttermilk Southern Kitchen
The Mission
Between Brenda’s Meat & Three and the Soul Delicious pop-up, Southern soul food is making a comeback in the 7x7, nowhere more so than in The Mission at this casual, wood-adorned bistro offering buttermilk chicken & waffles, shrimp & grits, oxtail hash, Benedicts, and house-cured bacon, pickles, and of course, buttermilk.
