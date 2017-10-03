They’ll say “Wanna get food?” And you’ll say “Yeah.” And they’ll say “Where do you wanna go?” And you’ll pause while you pull up this very story, which you geniusly saved to Pocket, and then say “How about the new secret bar above Gaspar? OhohOH or the all-you-can-eat brunch place? WAIT NO, LET’S GO TO THE THE SUBTERRANEAN VIKING ROOM!!!” And then they’ll say “Yep.”
Welcome to San Francisco’s 15 best bar and restaurant openings of spring.
Aatxe
Upper Market
What you’re getting: Charred sepia and pork belly or share the made-for-two salt-grilled beef ribeye with your date
An intimate date spot from the team behind Flour + Water serving Basque-style tapas with Northern California ingredients.
Aster
Mission
What you’re getting: Pig's head croquettes (with blood orange kosho, arugula, kumquat); dry-aged beef strip oin with farro verde, morel, little gem, and ramps
Housed in the former Beast and the Hare spot, the first solo project for Chef Brett Cooper (formerly of Outerlands) features a special focus on ingredients cultivated specially for the restaurant by Northern California farmers and ranchers. Enjoy two dozen wines by the glass and several European beers by the bottle.
BDK
Tenderloin
What you’re getting: Chianti-braised beef short rib pot roast and literally anything(/everything?) on the cocktail menu. (We particularly love the $10 Old Fashions on tap and the Cinnamon cocktail.)
This elegantly masculine hotel restaurant and bar will be your new go-to spot for after-work drinks that inevitably will turn into drinks and bar bites (the New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp are well worth the mess, as is the Thai curry red coconut popcorn) that will inevitably turn into drinks and bar bites and dinner because you just glimpsed the work of art that is the Chianti-braised beef short rib pot roast at a table nearby.
Belga
Cow Hollow
What you’re getting: Bar steak au poivre and frites; mussels in whitbier
This is a Belgian brasserie with Californian sensibilities from the team that brought us Beretta, Delarosa, El Techo de Lolinda, and Starbelly. The innovative cocktail program from Nora Furst and curated Belgian beer list mean pre- and post-dinner (and during-, and pre-pre-) drinks are a must, but don’t sleep on the food, which promises “the sophistication of Belgian with the heft of German.” We likey.
Blue Bottle at The Market
Mid-Market
What you’re getting: The NOLA iced coffee, duh
Blue Bottle joined the Twitter building dining hall party with a sleek, 500sqft café on the ground floor of The Market. Enter on 10th St between Mission and Market for your morning coffee and pastry fix (except, sadly, no waffles at this location... YET) and definitely take your pour-overs, iced coffee, and espresso drinks to go -- the compact, ultra-efficient cafe means minimal hangout space.
Café Du Nord
Upper Market
What you’re getting: $1 oysters and half-priced Champagne after midnight
The beloved 100-year-old subterranean concert venue is back and better than ever thanks to a new menu from James Beard nominee Thomas McNaughton. It's featuring small snacks (popcorn, bar nuts, and beef jerky) and entrees (Burger du Nord, Cioppino, Chicken al Mattone, and a ribeye steak), a cocktail program from the Trick Dog dudes, and an Art Deco-inspired design refresh. Enjoy live music seven nights a week in the back Viking Room that seats five at the bar and 30 for guests seeking a full-service dining experience.
The Cognac Room
FiDi
What you’re getting: Brandy cocktails
It's a swanky, semi-secret (shhhhhhh) hangout above Gaspar Brasserie featuring the city’s largest selection of brandy cocktails, which each celebrate the spirit’s many varieties from Cognac to pisco. Slide up to the gorgeous golden bar after work and let barman John Codd (formerly of The Slanted Door and 15 Romolo) school you in this sophisticated spirit with a flight ($19-$230) or one (or, let’s be real, two-five) of the 50 brandy-based cocktails ($12 each) on the menu. Equipped with ambiance-making vintage light fixtures set to dim/super sexy, this is the spot to come with a date or even brood, Don Draper style, over a solo cocktail.
Lord Stanley
Nob Hill
What you’re getting: Slow-cooked and grilled lamb shoulder, alliums, and lemon
Polk St keeps getting more and more refined, and Lord Stanley, run by cooking power couple Rupert and Carrie Blease, has upped the ante’s ante with a light and airy 40-seat dining room on the corner of Broadway. The co-owners met in the kitchen of two-Michelin-star restaurant Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in England and are infusing Lord Stanley’s menu with similar European influences along with some tricks they picked up working at New York hotspots like Per Se and Blue Hill. Another thing they brought with them from Europe: a no-tipping policy. Gratuity is included in the price of dishes such as poached hen, and black cod ($28 and $30, respectively).
Myriad Gastro Pub
Mission
What you’re getting: Deviled eggs with salsa verde, breakfast radish, and crispy shallot; roasted lamb sandwich with Moroccan tomato jam, feta, cilantro aioli
The former Nombe space (that looks largely the same, save for a decorative refresh) is now home to the long-awaited solo project of Chef Tricia Tracey (ThirstyBear Brewing Company, Momo’s, and Roti). Enjoy small plates or larger entrees inspired by global cuisines and flavors. The liquor license only allows for beer and wine, but there’s still a small selection of cocktails made from fortified beverages.
Octavia
Lower Pacific Heights
What you’re getting: While the menu changes daily, recent highlights include grilled beef tongue with charred broccoli and marrow broth, and halibut crudo with charred green tomato, avocado, and cornmeal crisps.
Melissa Perello’s cozy new restaurant offers a similar concept to its sister site, Frances in the Castro: an ever-changing menu of simple home cooking that you definitely can’t simply cook in your own home.
Omakase
SOMA
What you’re getting: You choose what you want to pay ($100, $150, or $200 tasting menus), and the chef takes you on a taste bud adventure.
This Tokyo-style sushi restaurant is designed for adventurous fish lovers who want to be wowed and not make any decisions all night (ohmygodTHAT’SYOU!). Premium ingredients are flown in three times a week from Japan’s famous Tsukiji Fish Market (the largest fish market in the world), ensuring the highest quality and most authentic experience. Though on the expensive side, it’s certainly cheaper than a trip to Japan -- and this is the culinary equivalent.
Rusty's Southern
Tenderloin
What you’re getting: Hickory-smoked Carolina pulled pork, red slaw, and hush puppies or the burger topped with whiskey cheddar and all the fixin’s you already know and love from Biergarten
San Francisco’s current obsession with soul food continues in this casual Tenderloin eatery, featuring classic Southern fare, curated handcrafted beer (thanks to owner Rusty Olson’s Suppenkuche roots), communal tables, and a Plinko board. Chef Francis Rubio (formerly of Biergarten) brings his famed burger with him and also adds comforting Southern favorites like fried chicken, biscuits & gravy, grits, and catfish.
Slice House
SOMA
What you’re getting: Tony Gemignani’s new California-style pizza with an artisan ancient grains crust. On Sunday mornings, the Mexican Breakfast Pizza at the all-you-can eat brunch buffet.
Say hi to your new SOMA go-to for pre-game beers and slices, working lunches, and bottomless mimosa or sangria brunch with a massive all-you-can-eat buffet.
Sundays
Inner Sunset
What you’re getting: An affogato made with De La Paz espresso and Three Twins Ice Cream
From surfing clothing purveyor San Franpsycho comes this charming shop within a shop for all your Sunday needs -- mainly coffee, ice cream, and other sweet treats to distract you from Monday’s impending doom. Enjoy De La Paz coffee, Four Barrel cold brew, Three Twins Ice Cream, and Devil’s Teeth Baking Co. treats, all while you peruse their Inner Sunset shop.
Trestle
Jackson Square
What you’re getting: The $35 three-course prix fixe menu that changes daily
From the same folks who brought us Stones Throw and Fat Angel comes this date spot (that won’t break the bank) and special-occasion restaurant (the prix fixe makes bill splitting a snap). The menu changes daily, but expect to see stuff like marinated calamari & roasted fingerling potatoes and short rib "pot roast" with potato gratin and roasted carrots. Add a pasta supplement for an extra $10 and choose from equally well-priced bottles of wine marked up no more than $40.
