San Francisco's 17 best Spring openings

314 bars and restaurants opened in SF this Spring, according to WeJustMadeUpThatNumber.com. But just 17 of those were worthy enough to be on our list of the season's best openers, which's flush with roof decks, potato chip-stuffed burgers, and 24-packs of beer served in porcelain bathtubs.
Palm House (address and info)
Cow Hollow
Not sure how you feel about Caribbean food? Well, it doesn't matter when Gayle Pirie from Foreign Cinema is making it. Delectables like kalua shredded duck tacos and sweet & sour baby back ribs with katsu slaw are married with three flavors of boozy slushies (prickly pear, passionfruit, or strawberry), plus there's that burger you heard so much about.
The Commissary (address and info)
Presidio
Traci Des Jardins' new restaurant in the Presidio awesome-ifies a former Montgomery St barracks mess hall (check out the lighting, it's from a historic army gymnasium), and loses the sloppy joe's in favor of Spanish-y/California cuisine like salt cod fritters and homemade churros served with chocolate sauce.
Urban Putt (address and info)
The Mission
You've probably heard about this food-and-drink-equipped mini golf course in The Mission by now (likely after reading about it in some super-handsome article online), but what you may not have heard is that they just-last-week got their full liquor license! Adult sippy-cups for everyone!
Chino (address and info)
The Mission
The newest edition to the Tacolicious/Mosto empire, Chino offers up a new, more Mexican-y take on Chinese food that results in stuff like bao de chicharron (pork belly-stuffed tacos with sweet rice buns for shells), and the awesomely named "Nick Balla's Dope Ass Japan-O-Mission Wings", which're indeed dope ass, thanks to a fishy, limey, hot-n-sour sauce. PLUS, they've got a full cocktail program that includes alcoholic boba teas. Game on.
Belcampo Meat Co. (address and info)
Russian Hill
In addition to that one burger, Belcampo Meat Co'.s first San Francisco storefront's also packing seating for 34 at marble tables with old-school, blue leather banquettes (made from the company's own cow hides), Belcampo Farms egg yolk-topped beef tartare, and a fried half guinea hen.
Bartlett Hall (address and info)
Union Square
Just off of Union Square, this "very new SF bar"-looking restaurant (exposed I-beams, dark wood, Edison bulbs... clocks?) helmed by a Maverick alum is serving comfort food (mmm... miso- and maple-glazed ribs) and, thank God, bringing back the Maverick butter burger with cheddar, stout rarebit, crispy onions, and Kennebec fries. They also have barrel-aged cocktails and a beer program that includes brews being made on-site.
San Francisco Athletic Club (address and info)
Lower Pac Heights
You never wanna see an awesome place like Tortilla Heights close, unless of course it's making way for an even awesome-er place with 28 TVs, actual, functioning bleachers for big games, and friggin' porcelain bathtubs they'll pull up to your booth and fill with ice and 24-packs. This sports bar is already shaping up to be one of the city's best.
Dirty Habit (address and info)
SOMA
The Fifth Floor was already pretty cool, but its replacement is just cooler. Also: adult lunch boxes with hot toddy thermoses that you can drink on their new roof deck? Yes.
Uno Dos Tacos (address and info)
SOMA
A taco place (from the same people that brought you Super Duper) that's located at the perfect spot for lunch AND has an outdoor patio? Nailed it (especially if you order these).
Smokestack (address and info)
Dogpatch
Magnolia Brewery + Namu Gaji's head chef + SF's up-and-coming-est neighborhood = This.
Schroeder's (address and info)
FiDi
After closing down for some major (MAJOR) renovations, this FiDi relic has been remade into the kind of place you can do everything at, from grabbing a 1L stein with dinner to grabbing a 1L stein with a 1L stein.
Red Dog Restaurant & Bar (address and info)
SOMA
Three words: Pork. Trotter. Burger. A bunch of other words: this restaurant from the woman behind the already-amazing Il Cane Rosso is stacked on the food and drink front with house-made beer bread, bacon/caramel popcorn with smoked almonds and peanuts, plus the "Coffee and Cigarettes" (Scotch, Amaro Nonino, FireLit, and grapefruit bitters).
Homeskillet (address and info)
Union Square
Even if you're not in the mood for a potato chip burger, you're gonna want to hit up the restaurant from the same guy behind Little Griddle, if only to try one of his 13 other burgers (and nine sandwiches)... all of which highlight the old-school, diner-style comfort foods SF both needs and deserves.
Aveline (address and info) & The European (address and info)
Tenderloin
The bar menu is a must (homemade Cheetos!), but that barely scratches the surface of the food at this Top Chef-helmed restaurant in the TL, which's also doing a yolk beignet with Wagyu beef, lardo, and trotter sauce, and fried chicken with kimchi powder. Seriously though, check out those Cheetos.
Trou Normand (address and info)
FiDi
The not-to-be-missed follow-up to Bar Agricole in SOMA is a large, airy restaurant with high ceilings, exposed brick, and a (drawn) naked lady on the wall. The only two things you need to know: 1) the drink menu is from the award-winning BA team and involves booze from hand-selected European barrels, and 2) the food menu has more than 40 different types of charcuterie.
4505 Burgers and BBQ (address and info)
Western Addition
We honestly don't even know where to start with this BBQ spot from Ryan Farr, other than... right here.
Woodbury (address and info)
SOMA
Oh, this? It's just our favorite new bar by the Caltrain with playable Super Nintendo, a Frito pie served in a Fritos bag, and a dedicated shots-only bar. Yep. That's it.
