The Top Ten things you would've traded Alex Smith for in February

February was an awesome month for pretty much anyone who decided to look at GIFs of Jennifer Lawrence instead of actually watching the Oscars. But it was an even awesomer one for anyone who did that and checked out these 10 Thrillist recs. Don't trip if you missed any of them though; we've got 'em all queued up for you right here
Speakeasy Tap Room 1195 Evans Avenue; 415.642.3371 Read the full story...
Curry Up Now 659 Valencia St; 650.477.1001 Read the full story...
Garaje 475 3rd St; 415.664.0838 Read the full story...
CurbTXT Read the full story...
Hi Lo BBQ 3416 19th St; 415.874.9211 Read the full story...
Stock in Trade 2036 Lombard St; 415.829.3000 Read the full story...
Fable 558 Castro St; 415.590.2404 Read the full story...
Saison 178 Townsend St; 415.828.7990 Read the full story...
Pine Street Brewery Read the full story...
The Mill 736 Divisadero; 415.345.1953 Read the full story...
February was an awesome month for pretty much anyone who decided to look at GIFs of Jennifer Lawrence instead of actually watching the Oscars. But it was an even awesomer one for anyone who did that and checked out these 10 Thrillist recs. Don't trip if you missed any of them though; we've got 'em all queued up for you right here