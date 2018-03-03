Food & Drink

March's Top Ten stories

By Published On 04/01/2013 By Published On 04/01/2013

Wondering what you're going to do now that the city banned "hanging out on the corner of Castro and Market with all your naked fat friends"? Well wonder no more, because we've got 10 of March's bestest new things to do and eat and drink, ready and waiting, right here.

Balancoire 2565 Mission St; The Mission; 415.920.0577 Read the full story...
 UC Berkeley Hook-ups Read the full story...
 Shorty Goldstein's 126 Sutter St; Financial District; 415.986.2676 Read the full story...
 Alchemist Bar & Lounge 679 3rd St; SoMa; 415.734.6948 Read the full story...
 Juhu Beach Club 5179 Telegraph Ave; Oakland; 510.652.7350 Read the full story...
 Hard Water Pier 3; Embarcadero; 415.392.3021 Read the full story...
 Padrecito 901 Cole St; Cole Valley; 415.742.5505 Read the full story...
 The Thrillist 47: Where to Eat and Drink in San Francisco Read the full story...
 Legionnaire Saloon 2272 Telegraph Ave; Oakland Read the full story...
 Foundation Cafe 335 Kearny St; Financial District; 415.781.8880 Read the full story...

Stuff You'll Like