The Insider’s Guide to Getting Lost in Oakland's Chinatown

One of the oldest Chinatown districts in North America, Oakland Chinatown was a hub for new immigrants arriving from the Southern region of China in the mid-19th century. In later years, it became a place where refugees from Southeast Asia settled and started small businesses. Today, Oakland Chinatown is a diverse, intergenerational neighborhood that’s nestled in the downtown core of the city, with 8th and Webster Street representing the neighborhood’s central heartbeat, and loose boundaries of 12th Street to the north, Interstate 880 near 6th Street on the south, Broadway on the west, and Lake Merritt on the east. Less touristy than San Francisco’s famous Chinatown, Oakland’s version holds just as many culinary treasures.

But like Chinatowns across the country, Oakland’s neighborhood suffered from a loss of business in the wake of anti-Asian prejudice and violence in 2020 and 2021. Compounded with a decline in business due to COVID, the community now needs support more than ever.

That’s the mission of Cut Fruit Collective, founded by Daphne Wu and Maya Kulkarni during the pandemic to support Chinatowns in the Bay Area. “We hope we can inspire people to not fear, come together, and build a stronger community that can be resilient in the face of all these challenges,” Wu says.

With international offerings, Oakland Chinatown is an ideal spot to ring in the Lunar New Year that begins on February 1, and is celebrated by many Asian cultures, including Chinese, Taiwanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and, Mongolian. Food represents an essential part of the holiday, with certain dishes representing luck and prosperity in the year to come. As we usher in the Year of the Tiger, below are some must-visit spots, from the oldest boba shop in the East Bay to banh mi sandwiches to Peking duck. The Oakland Asian Cultural Center will hold an in-person Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown on February 6, with additional virtual events in February.

It should be noted that while many Chinatown restaurants stay open during major U.S. holidays, such as Christmas, some small mom-and-pop shops close for up to two weeks starting on Lunar New Year. Keep this in mind when visiting.