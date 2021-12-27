The Definitive Guide to San Francisco’s Best Ramen

We’re not going to pick an objective best of the handful of excellent Japantown ramen shops (that'd be impossible), but if you held a poll among diners with that question, we’re betting that this stalwart would win. The signature Hakata-style tonkotsu is deeply flavored and elegant in texture and, like all of the ramens, can be totally customized, including the spice level. To go next level at Marufuku, catch one of the 15 servings per day of the spectacular chicken paitan “DX” with magnificently vibrant white chicken broth and a grilled chicken leg for good measure. Usually, you’d have to be one of the firsts at the door, but now, if you don’t want to dine at the restaurant, you just have to be one of the firsts to place your order via an app.

How to enjoy: Walk-ins only. Order online for pickup or get delivery from Uber Eats or other delivery apps.