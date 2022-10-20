Everywhere You Need to Eat in the East Bay Right Now
From omakase handrolls to pan-African cuisine to East Coast-style pizzerias and more, here are some of the most exciting restaurants across Oakland, Berkeley, and Emeryville.
We’re just going to go ahead and say it — the East Bay has to be one of the most exciting places to eat and drink in the Bay Area these days. The Town is brimming with culinary creativity: boisterous, fine dining pandemic pop-ups that have moved to permanent homes hold court alongside natural wine disco parties and groundbreaking showcases of Indigenous cuisine. Where to start? Here are 16 openings that we’re excited about right now, all of which have opened in the last year and can be found in Oakland, Berkeley, and Emeryville. Visit them on your next weekend trip and other fall activities.
Yonsei Handrolls
The newest restaurant from Kyle Itani of Oakland classics Hopscotch and Itani Ramen, Yonsei Handrolls is all about, you guessed it, open-faced temaki, or handrolls. The handrolls, which can be ordered a la carte or in omaka-sets, omakase-style sets of five, range from traditional tuna to playful riffs on a lobster roll, a Wagyu beef creation, and even a SPAM, egg, and kimchi fried rice roll. Pair your rolls with a selection of small plates and sake cocktails in the sleek, minimalist space adorned with photos from Chef Itani’s culinary adventures in Japan.
Tribune Tower
After more than a year of hosting their popular, multi-course pan-African supper club OKO, Tribune owners-operators Chef Omri Aflalo and Darrin Ballon have handed chefs Mike Woods and Solomon Johnson the reins of their restaurant for a hybrid consulting and rebranding residency they’ve dubbed OKO at Tribune. The menu will switch from classic French style to market-forward Creole and pan-African a la carte options; they’ve been slowly previewing new dishes this month, with an official grand “opening” on October 24. Creole Cajun and Gullah Geechee food products like Hoppin John with allium ash and herb oil and Limpin Susan with head-on prawns are the stars of this destination-worthy pivot. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, as well as a full bar that will highlight Black- and POC-owned spirits and wine labels.
State Flour Pizza Company
There is absolutely no such thing as too much pizza, particularly when that pizza comes from Derek Lau’s new State Flour Pizza Company. Lau, an alum of Biergarten and, more crucially, PizzaHacker, is slinging thin-crust, East Coast-inspired pies with a California influence. So, in addition to an on-point classic pepperoni pizza, you’d be remiss to skip the cauliflower and aji verde-topped Gaia, or the BLTSEA, a white pie bedecked with arugula, cherry tomatoes, a farm egg, avocado dressing and, of course, bacon. The menu evolves regularly, and features changing weekly specials; Lau has plans for Sicilian-style pies and pizza by the slice, too. For now, stop by for a casual pie or three with a glass of wine or a local beer.
How to book: Walk-ins only, takeout is available in person.
Cafe Ohlone
Easily one of the most groundbreaking restaurants in the Bay Area, if not California, Cafe Ohlone, housed in the outdoor courtyard of the Hearst Museum of Anthropology at UC Berkeley is an exploration of the Bay Area’s Indigenous culture that simultaneously reckons with the trauma the Ohlone people have dealt with in the face of colonization. The restaurant showcases traditional dishes, specific to the East Bay and Monterey regions, and ingredients (think venison, chia seeds, and acorns) of the Ohlone through the modern lens of co-chefs and owners Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, and got its start as a pop-up that was upended by the pandemic. Deciding to work with the Hearst Museum was a fraught one; the museum’s former director caused the tribe to lose federal recognition. Medina and Trevino opted to take the opportunity for healing, and using the stunning outdoor space to create an untraditional, educational dining experience. Filled with native plants and centered around sustainable redwood tables and seats, Cafe Ohlone can be experienced for tea hour, or a set lunch or brunch.
How to book: Make a reservation online.
Ok’s Deli
Beloved sandwich pop-up Ok’s Deli, from chef-owner Albert Ok, moved into a permanent Temescal home in September, boasting an equally addictive menu of Asian American-inspired sandwiches alongside deli classics on fresh bread utilizing stand-out house-made ingredients. Pronounced “Oaks,” Ok’s cult favorite Sichuan Fried Chicken Sandwich, served on a fresh sesame bun, is a must, as are new items like the Okonomi-Pan (pork belly and dashi egg on a steamed bun with Kewpie mayo and okonomiyaki sauce). For now, the deli is takeout (and in-person ordering) only, with online ordering and breakfast coming soon.
How to order: Takeout and walk-in only.
The Rendez Vous
Get a dose of sweet escapism at The Rendez-Vous, a French-inflected spot designed for date night from husband-and-wife team Johnelle Mancha and Brian Hill. Inspired by the duo’s love of travel and a decided joie de vivre, the indoor-outdoor space combines a collection of vintage treasures — including the glassware and chandeliers — with found magic, including murals that were unearthed under aged wallpaper. The food, courtesy of chef Nate Berrigan-Dunlop (of Pizzaiolo and Starline Social Club), blends classic French preparations with California ingredients in his seasonally changing menu (plus daily specials) — think Duck Liver Flan, Marin Miyagi Oysters, Salade Nicoise, and Beet-Cured Halibut with Oaktown everything bagel spice, all of which will pair marvelously with the French-centric wine list or a creative cocktail.
How to book: Walk-ins for parties smaller than six.
Noka Ramen & Bar
The latest project from the Farmhouse Thai team is bringing ramen to the Oakland waterfront with Noka which, fittingly, means farmhouse in Japanese. The light-filled, deliriously tropical space is a fine place to tuck into a bowl of Hakata-style Tonkatsu Ramen; the rich, creamy broth comes in classic, miso, and black garlic iterations, and is loaded with perfectly springy noodles which are made in-house. You’ll find cocktails and vegetarian options on offer too, alongside a decidedly carnivorous Wagyu Beef Burger topped with chashu (braised pork belly), and a Seafood Ramen topped with a live Maine lobster.
How to book: Make a reservation online.
Slug
A follow-up to chef Andres Giraldo Florez’s wildly popular Snail Bar in Temescal, Slug Bar is bringing the natty wine vibes downtown, with a more party-centric aesthetic. Located in the iconic Lionel J. Wilson Wilson building at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Slug has a similar focus on low-intervention wine (with an emphasis on smaller producers) and wine-friendly, shareable small plates. At Slug, the food is a collaboration between Flores and chef Spencer Horovitz (formerly of AL’s Place, Itria, and The Progress) and showcases seasonable ingredients and fresh preparations — think crudos, oysters, but also the wildly popular boudin sausages and ham and cheese sandwich. As for the party vibes, look no further than the disco ball, which goes well with the space’s DJ booth and late-night hours.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Town Fare
Find Town Fare on the sundeck at the Oakland Museum with chef Michele McMqueen, formerly of Gussie’s Chicken and Waffles, at the helm. The menu emphasizes traditional Southern flavors with a modern twist —think Shrimp and Grits studded with andouille sausage, jackfruit “carnitas” tacos, and of course, fried chicken. Brunch started last month, and includes Catfish and Grits, biscuits topped with country gravy, and fried chicken and waffles. The space now includes an outdoor deck for Thursday and Friday happy hour, too.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Occitania
Paul Canales has long had a culinary hold on Uptown Oakland thanks to Duende, his impeccable homage to Spanish cuisine. Unsurprisingly, his take on the South of France — specifically, the Occitanie linguistic region, which includes Italy’s mountainous north and Spanish Catalonia —is just as transportive, and delicious. The menu blends traditional fare with fresh, local produce and meats — try a dish of Smoked Rockfish or a Pissaladiere, a traditional Provencal tart made with onions, olives, and anchovies, before tucking into Steak Frites or a classic Roast Chicken — plus a standout wine list and cocktails to boot. The high-ceilinged space draws inspiration from a Provencal color palette, along with the region’s iconic mistral winds.
How to book: Make a reservation online.
Good To Eat Dumplings
What started as a beloved pop-up for crisp-bottomed dumplings has become a go-to for exploring the richness of Taiwanese cuisine, crafted with stellar local ingredients. The counter-service-only Emeryville space is a fine place to go for dumplings, of course, but don’t sleep on the other excellent dishes including Golden Kimchi, Grilled Mountain Yam, Fried Chicken and Noodles, all made using Asian vegetables sourced from Radical Family Farms. Keep an eye out for “ja ban bae” tasting menu dinners.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Odin
A cozy cantina from Sylvia and Cory McCollow of nearby Nido, Odin is all about the agave, and a whole lot of it. The sultry space, which centers around the onyx bar, has an encyclopedic selection of mezcal, tequila, and sotol, available straight or in a variety of cocktails ranging from a classic margarita to concoctions laced with sherry or chipotle-cacao bitters. Soak up your drinks with tacos and tostadas from Devin Gonzalez of Tacos El Preciso, all featuring seasonal, local ingredients.
How to book: Reservations available online.
Korean Superette
A go-to for Korean provisions and pantry items, plus a comfort food destination complete with a sweet little back patio, Korean Superette is from the team behind Bay Area Korean restaurants including Bowl’d and BopShop. At Korean Superette, the focus is on satisfying, healthful home cooking —the menu includes multiple types of braised rice cakes, tofu soups, ramen, and cutlets. Your meal may inspire you to grab ingredients to cook at home, a pile of banchan, or at least another round of to-go or read-to-heat dishes for later.
How to book: Walk-ins only, dine-in and to-go available.
Hi Felicia
Chef Imana’s Hi Felicia is basically a dream dinner party —the fine dining restaurant, which boasts a seasonal, seven-course menu, got its start as a pandemic pop-up hosted on Imana’s back deck. Now that it has a permanent home Uptown, Imana is able to spread her culinary wings and continue to redefine what “fine dining” looks and tastes like, focusing on California comfort food with Mexican influences paired with natural wine and sake. The black-tiled space, exuberant with wild art and fluorescent lights, was designed by Imana in collaboration with architect Anand Sheth, leans into tacky camp vibes. Reserve a spot at one of two evening seatings and buckle in for a joyful ride.
Kowbird
Matt Horn changed the barbecue game in the Bay with the opening of Horn Barbecue in 2020 and brought his magic touch to fried chicken with Kowbird in early 2022. The counter-service restaurant is a meticulously crafted homage to fried chicken, with a variety of brines, sauces, and preparations available, from sandwiches to wings and boxes with chicken iterations, including classic buttermilk, Nashville hot, and honey mustard. Pair your chicken with a side of fries or, more crucially, mac ‘n’ cheese.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Daytrip
The ‘70s vibes are strong at Daytrip, a disco-leaning natural wine bar, bottle shop, and restaurant that opened in Temescal last November. In addition to the avocado-and-mustard palette, offset with a gleaming disco ball, Daytrip is all about sharing wine and sharing plates, with an enthusiastic focus on fermentation throughout. In addition to a wide selection of natural wine by the glass and bottle, dig into flavor-forward fare like overnight Sourdough Focaccia served with oil and housemade vinegar, Kohlrabi with Scallops and Kelp Cream, Dry-Aged Beef Tartare, and house-made pasta served with tomato miso butter and gochugaru.
How to book: Make a reservation via Tock.