16 Excellent Reasons to Eat in Sacramento

San Francisco
Beyond state politics, or the spectacular year-round climate, food is the talk of the town in Sacramento. With 1.5 million people now calling the Sacramento region home, and millions of acres of fertile farmland, the area's being touted as the nation’s farm-to-fork capital -- and yet, it's still overshadowed by SF.
Change is afoot, though, and these 16 restaurants are making their mark on the food world from Sacramento’s small Downtown core. They are the city’s best of the best.
Best burger: Burgers & BrewR Street The name says it all: B&B is the tops in town for burgers, and arguably has the best craft beer selection in all of Sacramento (50 beers on tap). If you need a little help narrowing down the long list of options, the bacon jalapeño burger and spicy guacamole cheeseburger are the two most popular with the regulars. More Stuff You Will Like
Best breakfast: Bacon & ButterTahoe Park Hands down, B&B has the best morning meal in the city. Chef Billy Zoellin's growing fan base flocks here daily for his heavenly Spring Hash and house-made Bloody Marys, as well as more unusual fare like strawberry & rhubarb flapjacks, or banh mi with eggs. Get there early, because you’ll be waiting for a table to open up. Continue Reading
Best BBQ: Buckhorn GrillMidtown Originally founded in the outlying town of Winters (about 50 miles from Sacramento), Buckhorn brought its country stylings to Midtown in 2007. This place just gets BBQ, start to finish, whether it's pork or beef or chicken. Grab a Feast for Two and head home (or to the hotel) to scarf it down -- or if you want to cook a little, order the Two Meat BBQ Combo to add to your spread. Either way, there’s really not a bad dish on this meat-centric menu.
Best brunch: ZocaloMidtown Zocalo helped kickstart the rebirth of Midtown over a decade ago with its crazy cool vibe and South American culinary traditions. Bring a friend, and share the cochinita pibil (smoked pork shoulder that used to be an off-the-menu item until word got out) and a tacos de cazuela (a chili-like dish, arguably one of the best in Sacramento). Sunday mornings are incredible on the patio here, which is perfect for people watching on warm summer days.
Best lunch: Juno’s Kitchen & DelicatessenEast Sacramento This 250sqft restaurant is probably the best kept secret in Sacramento -- except maybe not anymore, since we're telling you. The husband & wife team (chef and server) have lunch down to a science, with perfectly tossed salads, exquisite sandwiches, and fresh pastas filling out the menu. Get out of your comfort zone a bit with the smoked trout sandwich, or hunker down with the juicy, classic burger.
Best late-night eats: Hook & LadderMidtown The late-night food scene leaves little to be desired in Sacramento, but Hook & Ladder is proof that quality needn't be compromised when chasing down some late-night eats -- it's even got an incredible cocktail program, to boot. Suggestion: get three small plates, like the trio of cheeses, the pickles & olives, and the house-made sausages.
Best date spot: MoxieMidtown This dark, candlelit gem of a tiny restaurant (with seating for about 25) has served some of the best comfort food in Downtown for two decades. Don’t bother looking at the menu on the table: you’ll order off the daily menu that Adam (owner) will stop by the table to share. There are up to five fish entrees on the menu everyday, and sea bass is usually one of them. Get the seabass. Most entrees share the plate with the Moxie mashed potatoes and pickled red cabbage, both of which are spectacular.
Best dessert: Rick's Dessert DinerMidtown Rick moved shop a couple years ago from a tiny hole-in-the-wall location on K Street to a new high profile location on J Street. The desserts have always been spectacular; only now, everyone knows about them. This nostalgic, throwback diner is worth the stop (and return), even if you have to tough out a long line at 10pm: there isn't a bad dessert on the menu, but the cheesecakes and the California Walnut pies are extra special.
Best vegetarian: MotherDowntown Meat eaters can be dismissive of Mother because it's strictly a vegetarian restaurant, but they don't know what they're talking about. Once people give it a shot, it’s pretty easy to see that the flavors Chef Thiemann is producing are some of the best in the region. Order the chef's sampler: it’s a culinary adventure of 10 hand-picked items that changes nightly.
Best fine dining: GrangeDowntown Chef Oliver Ridgeway may just be the best in Sacramento, and the menu shows his creativity and commitment to local sourcing. Grange is on the ground floor of the Citizen Hotel, in a space that any architect would love. Food-wise, here’s a solid approach to dinner: start with the farm lettuce salad, share the steak tartare with your dinner mate, and order the lamb shank with a side of butter ball potatoes as your main entree. Then run five miles in the morning to work it all off.
Best sushi: KruMidtown Each year a few “where the chefs are eating” lists circulate in Sacramento, and one of the perennial favorites is Kru. The chef-owner, Billy Ngo, is a total rockstar who focuses on technique, presentation, and the freshest ingredients. For sushi purists, the sashimi mix (chef’s choice) is outstanding, but don’t be afraid to break format and grab an order of the short ribs or pork belly.
Best sandwich spot: Roxie DeliEast Sacramento You can get a sandwich on just about any block in the Downtown area, but there’s a reason Roxie has such a loyal following: the sandwiches here are big, juicy, meaty, fresh, and full of flavor. Slam that Roxie House down over a quick lunch, or sit on the patio and take your time with one of the five Italian-style sandwiches on the menu. Don’t like meat? Go somewhere else. Sorry.
Best pizza: MasulloLand Park The pizza competition has stiffened over the past few years in downtown, but Masullo offers a twist on traditional pizza, topping pies with anything from pestos to farm-fresh veggies, all using a chewy pizza dough that's unmatched. The setting is pretty chill, too, located just on the edge of Downtown in Land Park.
Best cheap eats: PaesanosMidtown Paesanos shares one square block (Handle District) with 14 other restaurants, smack in the heart of the city. Pastas, pizzas, and sandwiches round out the menu, and the pork fusilli has been named the top “people’s choice” dish at several local food festivals (don’t be a wimp; get it with the habanero pesto).
Best old-school Sacramento spot: Jamie's Broadway GrilleLand Park This blue-collar joint has the best of both worlds: a great bar serving stiff (and cheap) drinks, and a restaurant that's packed to the gills everyday. The eponymous Jamie has been smoking meats here for as long as anyone can remember, and his renowned brisket and steak sandwiches are world class.
Best outdoor dining: TowerBroadway Tower's eclectic interior décor sets it apart from nearby restaurants, but the canopy of Japanese maples, ferns, and palms on the patio makes it one of the best outdoor places to dine in all of Sacramento. The French toast here would make anyone’s shortlist for best dishes in the city, and the Earth Burger with Thai glaze and pomme frites is a great option for lunch or dinner. Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer. Seann Rooney is a food and beer freak originally from the Bay Area and now based in Sacramento. He has organized festivals, hosted food events, consulted with restaurants, and written about food and beer for almost two decades. Follow him @RooneySeann.
-
1. Burgers and Brew1409 R St #105, Sacramento
-
2. bacon & butter5913 Broadway, Sacramento
-
3. Buckhorn Grill1801 L St #10, Sacramento
-
4. Zocalo1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
-
5. Juno's Kitchen & Delicatessen3675 J St, Sacramento
-
6. Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.1630 S St, Sacramento
-
7. Moxie2028 H St, Sacramento
-
8. Rick's Dessert Diner2401 J St, Sacramento
-
9. Mother1023 K St, Sacramento
-
10. Grange926 J St, Sacramento
-
11. Kru2516 J St, Sacramento
-
12. Roxie Deli & Barbeque3340 C St, Sacramento
-
13. Masullo2711 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento
-
14. Paesanos1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
-
15. Jamie's Broadway Grille427 Broadway, Sacramento
-
16. Tower Cafe1518 Broadway, Sacramento
This R Street burger spot specializes in classic juicy cheeseburgers, over-the-top fries, and craft beer. There are over 50 local California beers on tap, plus an Imperial Brown Ale from the owners' own brewing company, Old Ritual Brewing. The pub-like interior is spacious, inviting, and low-key.
Hands down, Bacon & Butter is serving some of the best food before 3pm in all of Sacramento. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot in Tahoe Park serves up all your favorite egg dishes and griddled goods, but with a twist -- think grilled cheese Benedict on challah bread and bananas Foster French toast. B&B is legitimately farm-to-table and most of the ingredients are sourced from the local farmers market, so the menu is always changing. Be sure to order some baked goods, they're whipped up daily and can be ordered to-go. Past hits include caramel apple pop tarts, bacon apple fritters, and strawberry crumb bars.
This California mini-chain of family-friendly barbecue restaurants is known first and foremost for its tri-tip sandwiches, which the founders originally sold at the Chef's Market in Napa before they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in San Francisco. The midtown Sacramento outpost serves up all the Buckhorn house specialities, which include burgers and smokey garlic pulled pork. Portions are sizable, so come hungry and with a crew -- family-style meals are available with three meats, three sides, and cornbread muffins.
Regional Mexican fare is what's on the menu at this bustling Midtown eatery. Stop by for brunch and munch on huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, while you down Mezcal-infused cocktails-- for dinner, citrus seafood ceviche, slow cooked pork shoulder, and house-made queso fundido are worthy go-to's. Zocalo's patio is perfect for people watching on warm summer days.
This pint-sized East Sacramento restaurant from a husband-and-wife duo is a lunchtime gem. The gourmet deli menu is features salads, speciality sandwiches, burgers, and pan pastas. The 250-sqft space is open for lunch and dinner, but there's minimal seating, so you should probably take your lovingly prepared sandwich to go.
Hook & Ladder is a hipper-than-thou restaurant and craft beer bar in Midtown that flaunts its California, specifically Sacramento, pride in every way. The menu is a mix of small plates, pizzas, salads, pasta, and meat entrees -- aka it's the kind of place that tries (and succeeds at) representing every kind of comfort food. There's a rotating selection of state brews and wines, though many of the latter are South American and European in origin. Open until 1am on Fridays and Saturday, Hook & Ladder is a great spot for late-night dinner.
This cute Midtown Sacramento restaurant serves up tasty, New American comfort food from a rotating menu that changes nightly. Moxie is definitely for seafood lovers: up to five fish entrées are served every day, and sea bass is usually one of them. If you know what's good for you, you'll get the sea bass and pray it's served with a side of house mashed potatoes. Both are too good to forget.
This Midtown diner only serves dessert, and what amazing dessert it is. Open since 1986, Rick's serves a menu of 285 house-made cakes, pies, cheesecakes, pastries, and tarts in a '50s-themed diner. Most of the sweets are European-inspired (like the German black forest tart), but others, like the old-fashioned apple pie, are undeniably American.
Sacramento vegetarians go wild for Mother, a cozy and eclectic veggie-only spot on K Street. The menu changes with the seasons, and though it's inspired mostly by Southern cooking, it's been known to take on a new cuisine every month (past themes include Mexican in March, Japanese in April, and Italian in May). No matter what, Mother will amaze you with its inventive ways of using vegetables (mushroom po' boys aren't half-bad).
Sacramento-proud chef Oliver Ridgeway is at the helm of this high-end California restaurant on the ground floor of the Citizen Hotel. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Grange transforms seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients into plates fit for the power meal crowd. The spot is a modern architectural gem complete with high ceilings and a lofty feel.
Midtown Sacramento's Kru is a sushi and contemporary Japanese resto with an extensive menu of grilled and fried small plates, nigiri, and sashimi. If maki is more your thing, then you're in the right place: Kru has plenty of speciality creations, including a completely customizable make-it-yourself roll.
This unassuming deli in East Sacramento makes some of the best made-to-order sandwiches in the area. The counter crew assembles speciality subs piled high with fresh-sliced meat and house-made condiments, plus hot breakfast sandwiches. Known for its barbecue, Roxie serves smoked chicken and meatloaf every day, and tri-tip, pulled pork, ribs, and brisket on a rotating basis. There are a few tables outside but for the most part, this place is grab-and-go.
Located in a quiet shopping center, Masullo is a sleek and tiny Italian spot in Land Park that specializes in wood-fired, thin-crust pizza. With or without tomato sauce, the pizzas are piled with a fine array of Italian cheeses, meats, and vegetables. Aside from a daily pasta special, the rest of the menu is dedicated to appetizers and salad, plus an extensive beer and wine selection.
This Italian mini-chain is the answer to a neighborhood red sauce joint in Sacramento's Midtown. Pastas, pizzas, hot sandwiches, and calzones round out the menu, and rumor has it the pork fusilli is a crowd favorite. A spacious outdoor patio lets you dine al fresco while taking in some prime people watching.
Don't be fooled by the divey exterior: Jamie's Broadway Grille, while shabby in appearance, is one of the best old-school spots in Sacramento for cheap drinks and a solid American dinner. It was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for its braised chuck roast, and its meats, both in-house smoked and braised, are out of this world. Jamie's seafood is also worth a trip -- a daily special board features fresh catches -- and the clam chowder is the self-proclaimed (and critic-approved) best in town.
Right near the Tower Theater on Broadway, this restaurant and bakery is truly globally inspired. The breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus feature specialities from all over the world, from chimichangas and Thai green curry to fish & chips and jerk chicken. The restaurant's signature is French toast, dipped in house-made custard and topped with whipped butter. It tastes great on its own at breakfast, but pretty excellent when used as the base of a Monte Cristo sandwich at lunch. Tower's eclectic interior sets it apart from nearby restaurants, but the canopy of Japanese maples, ferns, and palms on the patio is what makes it one of the best outdoor dining spots in Sacramento.