SF's Top Restaurants Are Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner So You Don't Have To. Book Now.

Thanksgiving is all about good company, indulgent food, delicious desserts, and... doing the dishes? Ugh. If cooking and cleaning aren’t your thing, or you can’t find an extra seat at a friend’s Thanksgiving table, why not skip the hassle and leave it up to the pros. Fourteen of SF’s best restaurants are preparing decadent Thanksgiving meals you can enjoy without lifting a finger... well, except to make the reservation, which, if you want to get into these spots, you’ll definitely need. Gobble gobble!

1300 on Fillmore Western Addition 1300 on Fillmore is serving up a three-course Thanksgiving menu with serious Southern flavor. Choose from options like buttermilk fried quail or BBQ shrimp and grits as a starter, oven roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, sage cornbread stuffing, and cranberry relish or maple syrup braised beef short rib as the main, and apple cobbler or a “Thanksgiving sampler platter” for dessert. Sides like bourbon macaroni 'n’ cheese and braised collard greens are an additional $10.

Price: $79/person; $32/child under 12

Hours: Seatings at 2pm, 4:30pm, and 7pm; reservations can be made here.

Americano Restaurant & Bar at Hotel Vitale The Embarcadero Take in the gorgeous Bay Bridge views at Americano while also taking in the three-course dinner. Menu options include a crispy pork belly starter, prime rib with gorgonzola bread pudding and creamed spinach for a main, and pumpkin pie tartlets or apple fritters and bourbon ice cream for dessert. And yes, you can also order turkey with sausage stuffing, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, turkey leg confit, and gravy.

Price: $70/person, $105 with wine pairings

Hours: Seatings are available from 2 to 7pm; reservations can be made online or by calling 415-278-3777.

Bluestem Brasserie Union Square/SoMa Bluestem Brasserie is celebrating Turkey Day with a four-course meal that may just be better than anything your mom ever made. Dinner includes a spice roasted red kuri squash soup, harvest salad, choices of slow-roasted BN Ranch Heritage turkey with all of the fixin's, arctic char, or roasted filet mignon, and a chocolate chestnut truffle torte for desert. We bet the floor-to-ceiling windows and big leather chairs are better than mom’s place, too.

Price: $75/person; $30/children

Hours: Reservations are available between 2 and 8pm and can be made online or by calling 415-547-1111. Continue Reading

Burritt Room + Tavern Union Square If you’re going to need a few cocktails to survive your family, take them to Burritt Room + Tavern inside the Mystic Hotel. You can get there early and hang out at the bar so you’ll be in a great mood by the time your three-course family-style dinner arrives. Feast on a spice brined Mary’s Farm turkey and cranberry stuffed pork loin, as well as classic side dishes and pumpkin, pecan, or banana cream pie for dessert.

Price: $62/person; $25/child under $12

Hours: 2 to 8:30pm; call 415-400-0561 for reservations.

Café de la Presse Union Square Cafe de la Presse will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Thanksgiving, but it’s only during the latter that you’ll be able to get a limited version of the regular menu and a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner. For the main course, choose between roasted turkey with apple, pecan, and corn bread stuffing, haricots verts (that’s French for green beans!), mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce or sea bass with mashed potatoes, haricots verts, and sauce vierge.

Price: $43/person

Hours: Thanksgiving dinner is available from 5:30 to 9pm; make reservations here or by calling 415-398-2680.

The Cavalier SoMa The Cavalier will be serving up a decadent three-course prix-fixe dinner with four choices for each course that will leave you wanting more (except not because you’ll be too full). Appetizer choices include seared lamb loin and wild mushroom bisque; you can order a classic turkey dinner for your entree or opt for a grilled pork chop or pan seared salmon. Desserts include pumpkin-steamed pudding, chocolate fudge cake, and apple cinnamon bread pudding. Traditional sides with an English twist are also available at an additional cost.

Price: $80/person with $50 wine pairing available.

Hours: 11:30am to 7:30pm; reservations can be made by contacting monica.lostica@bignightgroup.com or calling 415-872-9982 ext 3.

Elite Cafe Lower Pacific Heights If one of your dining companions has no desire for traditional Thanksgiving food but does have a hankering for New Orleans-style dishes like deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail, fried chicken, duck gumbo, and crawfish etoufee, then head to Elite Cafe on Thanksgiving day. Don’t worry -- you can still get your Thanksgiving feast on. Elite Cafe will have a special turkey dinner that includes roasted turkey breast with giblet gravy, grilled Brussels sprouts, maple roasted baby carrots, and a choice of yukon mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, or oyster tasso dressing. And for dessert: pecan pie.

Price: TBD

Hours: Dinner starts at 5pm and the bar stays open until 2am.

Le P’tit Laurent Glen Park Le P'tit Laurent will be serving their regular a la carte menu on Thanksgiving. If you aren’t in the mood for French cuisine there will also be a three-course prix-fixe menu that includes butternut squash soup, roasted turkey with the traditional sides, and pumpkin pie with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

Price: $47/person

Hours: 1 to 7:30pm; make reservations here or by calling 415-334-3235.

Luce at the InterContinental SoMa When the pilgrims and Native Americans sat down to the first-ever Thanksgiving meal, no one was thinking about Michelin stars. But this is 2016, so you should definitely experience a Michelin-star Thanksgiving dinner. Luce’s three-course prix-fixe menu includes dishes like a velouté of butternut squash, coffee-mascarpone, and cocoa nib crumble; roasted breast of turkey, leg “presse,” Brussels sprouts, and truffle jus; and a fall squash and chocolate tartlet with salted brown butter ice cream. There are also traditional sides, like potato puree and wild mushrooms and heirloom spinach for an extra $12.

Price: $89/person; $45 for kids (4-12 years old); $40 for the beverage pairing

Hours: 11am to 2:30pm and 4 to 9pm; make reservations here or by calling 415-616-6566.

Michael Mina Financial District Even if you’re eating out, you don’t want to leave Thanksgiving dinner until you’re totally full. Michael Mina understands that and has you covered. The four-course meal comes with three options for each course, like an ahi tuna tartare or white truffle pasta to start, a Nantucket Bay scallop or Maine lobster as a “middle,” roast turkey or King salmon as an entree, and a pumpkin brown butter cake for dessert. You also get three sides (chestnut stuffing, yukon gold potato puree, and sweet potatoes) and you can add alba white truffle to any course for $25/gram.

Price: $155/person; beverage pairings are $95/person

Hours: 3 to 8:30pm; reservations can be made here or by calling 415-397-9222.

One Market The Embarcadero The talented team at One Market is pulling out all of the stops for Thanksgiving dinner. The three-course (plus an amuse bouche) prix-fixe menu will feature seasonal holiday dishes. One Market will offer butternut squash soup or pumpkin risotto to start, a traditional turkey dinner or pork loin or a wild mushroom pappardelle pasta for the veggies, and pumpkin pie cheesecake, apple cobbler, or chocolate caramel pecan tart for dessert. Pair dinner with November’s “Flight of the Month” or pick something special from the extensive wine list.

Price: $78/person; $35/child under 10

Hours: 1 to 8pm; reservations can be made here or by calling 415-777-5577.

Presidio Social Club The Presidio If you have a large group, consider heading to Presidio Social Club. They’ll be serving a classic Thanksgiving dinner with roast turkey, wild mushroom and sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, smoked ham hock gravy, pea bacon salad, and Challah dinner rolls. You’ll also get a choice of a fall greens salad or a butternut squash soup. For dessert, enjoy slices of bourbon chocolate pecan pie and classic pumpkin pie. For a little extra, you can also add deviled eggs, steamed Dungeness crab with warmed butter and chile, or chilled oysters on the half shell.

Price: $65/person

Hours: Noon to 6pm; reservations can be made here or by calling 415-885-1888.

RN74 SoMa RN74 is going all out for Thanksgiving with a three-course menu that has plenty of options for even the pickiest eater. Hors d’oeuvres choices include a warm pear salad, parsnip and apple veloute, and sugar pumpkin gnocchi. There is a turkey option for the main, but it’s going to be hard to resist the grilled rib or Maine lobster thermidor (a $30 supplement). For dessert, you’ll pick from pumpkin spice cake, a chocolate pot de creme, and apple marshmallow streusel. There are also a few extras for the table, including roasted foie gras ($60) and a pumpkin risotto ($45).

Price: $85/person; additional $65/person for wine pairings

Hours: 1 to 7pm; reservations can be made here or by calling 415-543-7474.

Top of the Mark Nob Hill First, the most important thing: There will be a petting zoo in the lobby of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins from noon to 4pm on Thanksgiving. OK, now that you’re sold, you should also know that Thanksgiving at Top of the Mark is a serious feast. It’s the only Thanksgiving meal on this list that is a buffet, but Thanksgiving is about abundance and if stuffing yourself until you’re about to burst is your thing, then a buffet is really the only way to go. There will be a raw bar, antipastos, salads, soups, apple stuffed pork loin, roasted turkey, green bean casserole, roasted chestnut cornbread stuffing, dim sum (!), a pasta station, and so very many desserts. Enjoy it all while also listening to live piano and taking in the amazing views.

Price: $135/adult; $65/child (4 to 12 years old)

Hours: 10:30am to 8pm with breakfast selections from 10:30am to 1:30pm); call 415-616-6941 for reservations.

Daisy Barringer is a freelance writer in SF who goes out to eat every Thanksgiving. Right after the football games are over, that is. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.