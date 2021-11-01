15 Essential Restaurants You Need to Know in Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is, of course, all about tech. And perhaps it’s in keeping with this theme that the area is more of an idea rather than an actual city or county. There are no hard lines delineating where it starts and ends, though most agree that it centers in and around Sunnyvale—home of Atari in the 1970s— and includes surrounding areas like Palo Alto, Mountain View, Santa Clara, and San Jose. San Franciscans may be deterred from the idea of going to the sterile suburbs full of engineering nerds, but SV is also home to sizable immigrant enclaves. Taiwanese, Mexican, Indian, Vietnamese, Polynesian, and more communities have brought amazing culture and food to the area for years, and many are worth the trek from up north. Here are 15 of the most exciting restaurants to jump start your tastebuds and showcase the South Bay’s culinary chops: