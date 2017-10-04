The Best Places to Eat in San Francisco Right Now

Californios The Mission This tiny but elegant family-owned restaurant offers a take on Mexican food unlike anywhere else in the city. The flavors are intense, and the entire experience of the $157 tasting menu (the 12 to 16 courses change every season) feels special from start to finish. Warning: Californios received its first Michelin star last fall, so reservations are harder to get than ever. Once you're in, opt for the $97 drink pairing, because why not?

Delfina The Mission Go here for the spaghetti with plum tomatoes, garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, and pepperoncini. Does it seem crazy that we’re recommending you pay $15 for a plate of what sounds like very basic spaghetti? Totally. But once you taste Delfina’s signature dish, you’ll be a believer. After all, there’s a reason it’s been on the menu for 16 years.

Leo's Oyster Bar Financial District The folks behind Marlowe, Park Tavern, and The Cavalier are at it again, and we have to say we hope they never stop. Leo’s Oyster Bar is reminiscent of the cocktail and oyster bars of the golden era, when martini lunches and glamorous dinners were a regular thing... and it’s the perfect spot for a first date, 50th date, or an intimate dinner with friends. The raw bar has everything you could ever want (oysters, clams, crab legs, uni, and more), but we’re obsessed with the oyster carbonara, the crudos, and the lobster roll on brioche. Alternative dining plans: Grab a seat in the "Champagne Room" and order the Mr. Nicholas’ Liquid Lunch... a vodka or gin martini served with olives and pickled vegetables.

nopa Alamo Square Everything’s really good at nopa, but there’s a reason it's famous for its hamburger, and that’s because it’s one of the best in the city. If you go for brunch, order a piece of the custard French toast to share with the table. Trust us on this one.

Liholiho Yacht Club Nob Hill You probably don’t even know it, but when you use the phrase "California cuisine," you’re totally describing the food at Liholiho Yacht Club, despite the fact that chef Ravi Kapur’s menu is heavily influenced by his Hawaiian heritage. It may sound confusing, but when you take your first bite, it’ll all make sense. Oh, and it’s also the only SF restaurant to be nominated in the 2016 James Beard Awards Best New Restaurant category... which, yeah, means you’re going to have a hard time getting in.

Octavia Pacific Heights Sara Hauman (Huxley, Mister Jiu's) recently took over as chef de cuisine at the Melissa Perello-led Pacific Heights restaurant, and she’s knocking it out of the park with dishes that are somehow both refined and rustic, as well as elevated yet approachable. The menu changes often, but if the calamari with kimchi is available, it’s a must-order, though truly everything on the menu at this small, elegant neighborhood spot is worth a try.

The Progress Western Addition You’ll have a slightly better chance of getting into this follow-up to State Bird Provisions if you’re willing to sit at the 20-seat bar, which only accepts walk-ins AND gives you a choice between the bar menu (dishes are $5 & $10) or the $65/person six-course tasting menu.

State Bird Provisions Fillmore Your best shot at getting into this incredibly popular restaurant is as a walk-in right when the doors open at 5:30pm. Just be sure to arrive hungry and with an open mind: The food lives up to the hype, but the dining experience is anything but traditional (in a good way). Servers roam the dining room with pushcarts and platters of delicious small bites dim sum-style, which means you get to try lots of different dishes, many of which won't be familiar, but all of which will be delicious. No matter what, don't miss the CA state bird with provisions… otherwise known as fried quail.

Al's Place The Mission If you know nothing about Al’s Place, you might easily walk by it, assuming that it’s a low-key, if super-popular, neighborhood joint. What you wouldn’t be able to tell from just a quick glance at the tiny space on the corner of Valencia and 26th St is that it took first place on Bon Appétit’s Top Ten Best New Restaurants in America in 2015. It can be hard to get a reservation, but the 18-seat patio that recently opened has offered some relief for diners hoping to get a taste of the vegetable- and seafood-focused dishes. Right now the menu is divided into "Snackles," "Cold/Cool," "Warm/Hot," and "Limited Availability," and even though we’re kind of over cutesy menu organization, the food at Al’s Place is so good, we totally don’t mind.

Bellota SOMA This Spanish-inspired restaurant, the latest from The Absinthe Group (Absinthe Brasserie & Bar, Boxing Room, Comstock Saloon), is already a huge hit with SF diners who are making it clear that they’re ready for more glamorous dining experiences. At 5,300sqft, the former warehouse space is quite sizable, and is able to offer the best of all worlds: counter seating for those who want to watch the action in the open kitchen, where there’s a wood-fired oven and spit for roasting meat; cozy booths for people who want a more intimate experience; and a bar and lounge area with a large U-shaped bar and live music on the weekends. You really shouldn't come here without ordering one of the four kinds of paella, or from among the huge selection of imported charcuterie and cheese. There’s also an all-Spanish wine list, but before you order from that, try one of the Spanish-focused cocktails, including one of the three "Gin Tonics."

Rich Table Hayes Valley It can be hard to get a reservation at this Hayes Valley spot, but it’s worth planning ahead of time to dine there. The space and vibe is totally casual, but the California cuisine is beyond inventive (our favorites include the sardine chips, porcini doughnuts, and any pasta that’s on the menu) and all in all, it’s consistently one of the best dining experiences in SF. Pro tip: If you can’t wait for a reservation, but need that porcini doughnut, it’s now available at AT&T Park... which is really the perfect excuse to get tickets for a Giants game.

Lord Stanley Nob Hill This stylish restaurant was named the No. 3 Best New Restaurant in America by Bon Appetit in August and has one Michelin star -- so you might have a hard time getting a reservation. But it’s worth the wait to eat the refined British- and European-influenced cuisine that tastes as beautiful as it looks. Favorite dishes include the onion petals and sherry vinegar, wagyu tartar with sunflower seeds and chanterelles, and slow-cooked short rib with confit Yukon gold, trompettes, and red wine jus. Though you might as well go for the tasting menu, because you only live once.

Media Noche The Mission If a trip to Cuba isn't in order, escape to this "Cuban Counter" in the Mission for Cuban sandwiches in a bright, airy setting that will make you feel like you're on vacation… for the duration of the time it takes you to devour your delicious Cubano, anyway. The simple menu features four types of Cubanos (made with traditional pork shoulder, smoked ham, fried chicken and coconut slaw, and avocado eggplant) four bowls (mojo pork shoulder, slow-braised brisket, roasted mojo chicken, and "sin carne"), and a handful of snacks like croquetas, empanadas, and ceviche. Your best bet is to order the Media Noche, which is like a traditional Cubano but served on sweet brioche. Pair it with a cold cerveza or a glass of sangria concocted by the folks at Wildhawk.

Alba Ray's The Mission If you're looking to experience all of the fun of a night in New Orleans without hopping on a plane, head to this lively Creole/Cajun spot in the Mission where you can indulge in boozy cocktails reminiscent of what you'd find on Bourbon Street (Sazeracs, hurricanes, French 75s, and even a daiquiri). The real star of the show, however, is the food. The charbroiled gulf oysters, Creole BBQ shrimp, grilled rabbit sausage, blue crab salad, blue crab-stuffed flounder, and jambalaya all taste like they came out of a kitchen in NOLA. The bar menu also kills it with pimento cheese and fried pickles, and you can order off it until 1am on weekends.

ROOH South Beach There's only one way to describe this progressive Indian-inspired restaurant: sexy. It starts with the decor -- opulent velvet banquettes divided by mesh gold curtains, a long marble bar with bright-blue accents and lighting, and colorful tile and accents throughout, but that's just the beginning. The cocktail menu is a fun play on taste that features 12 drinks based on the six rasas (sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent), all of which feature a blend of Indian ingredients, homemade shrubs, and spices meant to "help achieve a balance of body, mind, and spirit." The food is also phenomenal and unlike any Indian cuisine you've tasted before. You can order a la carte, or go for the $80 tasting menu featuring dishes like the liquid egg bhurji, crispy lamb ribs, asparagus a la plancha, short ribs vindaloo, and carrot halwa cake.

China Live Chinatown All of the bars and restaurants that will eventually live in this 30,000sqft, multi-story building aren't open yet, but if what's happening on the first floor is a sign of what's to come, we'll likely be spending a lot more time in this "interactive culinary and cultural destination." As of now, there's the Oolong Cafe, a 25-seat counter-service cafe where you can drink artisanal teas and snack on Chinese pastries; and the Market Restaurant, which features an open kitchen and specialized stations for dumplings and dim sum, Chinese charcuterie and barbecue, noodles and rice bowls, live seafood, and wok stir-fry. Our favorite part? It's affordable. You can fill up your stomach and drink a beer all for under $35.

Flores Cow Hollow It's just a fact that every restaurant Adriano Paganini opens becomes an instant favorite. Beretta, Delarosa, Starbelly, Super Duper, Belga… the list goes on and on. So it's no surprise that Flores, an upscale Mexican restaurant serving traditional fare in the form of shareable plates, won our hearts with our first sip (there's a mezcal concoction with mole bitters you have to try) and bite. Truly everything here is worth ordering, but opt for the Sikil P'ak, the ceviche, and the carnitas. The latter is served with fresh tortillas that are made by hand with fresh masa every day.

Alfred's Steakhouse Financial District If you haven’t been to this nearly 90-year-old steakhouse in a while, now’s the time to change that. The Daniel Patterson Group took ownership of the restaurant last year and gave it a slight refresh, but a basement fire in the spring gave him the chance to take that refresh to the next level. Everything looks the same (in other words: don’t wear red unless you want to disappear into the walls and leather booths), and the service is still friendly and impeccable, but there are new bar snacks, house-made pastas, and seasonal cocktails to try. Plus, the steaks and martinis remain some of the best you’ll find in SF.

RT Rotisserie Hayes Valley This new counter-service spot from the folks behind Rich Table is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a meal that’s casual, affordable, and insanely flavorful. The menu is simple: rotisserie chicken ($10 for a half) and cauliflower ($9), a couple of sandwiches on house-made Dutch crunch (get the pork with charred cabbage and fried onions for $12), as well as a gorgeous salad, and sides like umami fries. There’s also beer and wine, as well as soft serve for dessert. Can’t make it to Hayes Valley? Great news: It’s available for delivery.

The Saratoga Tenderloin This super-sexy two-story cocktail bar and restaurant is the perfect spot for first-date cocktails -- you’ll enjoy those upstairs at the backlit bar surrounded by steel beams, exposed brick walls, and a dramatic multi-tiered chandelier -- or a third date dinner, which you’ll experience downstairs in the intimate dining room. For cocktails, choose from a selection of “lost and forgotten” spirits, like Chartreuse, Fernet, and Pimm’s (or any of the other 800 spirits available). For dinner, share playful, but elevated dishes, like Toga tots with chorizo and Fiscalini Cheddar cheese, seven spice chicken sliders, and, of course, the two-patty burger, which is easily one of the tastiest in SF right now.