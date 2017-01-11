Try These Local SF Meal Delivery Apps

There’s a $5 billion industry dedicated to helping you decide what to eat for dinner by delivering meals and meal kits to your door. The booming market primarily serves up three kinds of services: those that deliver meals from restaurants; those that deliver already-prepared meals; and those that deliver ingredients and simple-to-follow directions so you can have the glory of whipping something up yourself.

Blue Apron and Plated are dominating the meal kit space, with competitors Chef’d and vegan Purple Carrot on their heels. In the Bay Area, Munchery is the go-to app for pre-cooked meals, which are prepared by local chefs with a varied weekly menu. But with the massive industry growth, it’s no coincidence that some of the biggest names in the business have come under scrutiny for health and safety violations. Fortunately, there are enough local alternative operations to keep you fed throughout the week. Even Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha, is getting into the business with her soon-to-launch Gather.