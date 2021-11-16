14 of the Best Restaurants in San Francisco for Large Groups

The way we enjoy dining at restaurants has changed a lot over the last year and a half—hours of operation are often reduced, proof of vaccination is required, and masks should be worn when not eating or drinking at your table, to name just a few. But one thing that’s returning to normal is our desire to meet with friends and family around a big dinner table again.

While dining in large groups used to be as simple as selecting a number from a dropdown menu on a reservation site, now it’s a tad more complicated as many restaurants have downsized or reduced staff. But as we enter a new holiday season with restaurants fully open and vaccines (and boosters) widely available, a big dinner party with all of your loved ones might sound more attractive than it has in, well, at least a year and a half. Which is why we put together this list of restaurants that are best suited for big groups, all of which are a guaranteed good time in many different forms—beer in a boot, endless meat, skeeball, etc., and several of which may even be able to seat your crew at the very last minute, depending on how deep you roll, of course.