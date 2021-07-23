The 13 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

Fisherman’s Wharf

Are there two restaurants in Fisherman’s Wharf on this list? Shell yeah there are, and we refuse to apologize for reasons that are explicitly explained in the neighborhood’s name. It’s just a fact that if you want fresh catch, you should go to where the people who catch it are. Plus, Fog House takes major advantage of one of the best attributes of that neighborhood—truly stunning views of the water and the Golden Gate Bridge. Besides the views, Fog House also serves up 100% sustainable seafood, sourdough bread that is baked in-house every hour, and lick-your-fingers-good garlic, whole-roasted Dungeness crab. The menu is extensive, so if you’re not willing to put in the work for the crab, there are plenty of tasty dishes where the kitchen has done all of the heavy lifting for you, and all you have to do is get your fork to your mouth.

How to book: Reserve a table on Yelp.