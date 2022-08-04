14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

Considering this city’s prime location between the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay, it’s no surprise that we have some of the best seafood in the country. This is especially true for the SF trifecta of Dungeness crab, oysters, and our signature Cioppino—an Italian-American fish stew that originated in our fine City by the Bay.

We fished around to find the very best spots to enjoy traditional and creative seafood preparations, including upscale romantic options, several worthwhile tourist spots, and a couple of raw bars and crab shacks where you won’t have to shell out a ton of clams for an unforgettable meal. From Fisherman’s Wharf to the Castro, here are our 14 of the best seafood restaurants in San Francisco: