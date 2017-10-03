The 7 best old-school sub shops in SF

If there’s one thing SF is known for, it’s definitely not the submarine sandwich. But that doesn't mean we're gonna turn down a sandwich with the perfect balance of flavors, texture, and bread-to-filling ratio, made by the person who owns the shop, eaten at a table that has little-to-no ambiance, and not pay for it with cold, hard cash.
Especially if it's from one of these: the best traditional sub shops in SF.
Marina Subs
Cow Hollow
Q is the owner and is the only person who makes the sandwiches. It has been that way since the early '80s, and no one wants to think about what'll happen when someone else has to start making the sandwiches. The bread is always perfectly toasted, the avocado expertly sliced, and don’t even think about foregoing the “secret sauce”. Yes, you have to go to Cow Hollow, and yes, the line might be long, but no, you’re not going to complain about it, because this is the sandwich dreams are made of. Cash only. Don’t complain about that either.
Submarine Center
West Portal
It will take you forever to find parking. Then you’ll wait in a long line. But once you bite into your perfectly proportioned hot pastrami sandwich (again, the “secret sauce” is a must), all of that will be promptly forgotten. Oh, and if you’re trying to avoid the line, the only way to do it is to get there early. Your late lunch will be foiled by throngs of hormonal, starving teenagers who know what’s up.
The Yellow Submarine
Inner Sunset
This Sunset staple run by Boston natives (don’t hold it against them) has been around for more than 30 years. Get "The Works": pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, oil, vinegar, mayonnaise, hot sauce, and mustard. Oh, you don’t like hot sauce on your sandwiches? Too bad. It’s house-made and delicious, so just accept that they know best. Also, you’re going to be so full that you can’t finish your sandwich, but that shouldn't stop you from ordering the fries, since they taste like the delicious offspring of a French fry and a potato chip. Cash only, and there’s no bathroom. Obviously.
King Foot Subs
Lower Haight/Divisadero
This Korean-owned-and-run sub shop has been around since 1975, so clearly they’re doing something right. Old-school locals rave about the beef teriyaki sub, while, ahem, newer additions to the city get excited for the Kalbi and kimchi sandwich. You can also get a “traditional” sub here, and the meatball is definitely worth a try. The “hole in a wall” vibe is complemented with slow service and a cash-only policy. As it should be.
Roxie Food Center
Mission Terrace
If the cheese shop at Irving Subs was too bougey for you, the fact that Roxie’s is basically a liquor store in Mission Terrace should make you feel right at home. All of the meat and fixings are hidden from view, so you can’t see what’s happening while it’s being made. But have a little faith: you’ll get what you ordered, and it will be delicious. Especially if you get it on a Dutch crunch roll. Bonus: you can grab the latest issue of Hustler to enjoy while you eat. Which you’ll be doing elsewhere, since it’s a tiny space with no tables.
Viking’s Giant Submarines
Ingleside
Viking’s looks exactly like it did when it opened 30 years ago, only a little -- how do we say it -- oh right: dirtier. But who cares? The sandwiches are good, they have giant bottles of malt liquor, and the long lines tell you everything else you need to know. That’s right: if you haven’t figured it out by now, you’re going to wait a few minutes for any sub sandwich in SF worth eating, Viking’s included. It’s also cash-only. And closed on Sundays. You’re shocked.
Irving Subs and Cheese Shop
Inner Sunset
Yes, the whole cheese shop aspect makes them a little swankier than traditional sub shops, but this newcomer makes the list because, fancy cheese or no fancy cheese, Irving Subs makes a damn good sandwich. Good bread, quality meat, all perfectly dressed (the house-made vinaigrette and garlicky mayo are both a must). And FINE: the cheese is really good, too. They’re not open on Sunday, but they claim that’s in the works.
This list -- and all the rest -- look even sexier in our iPhone app. Get it now!
Daisy Barringer is a freelance contributor to Thrillist, and on Sunday, was so hungry for a sub. Follow her @daisy.
-
1. King Foot Submarines258 Divisadero St, San Francisco
-
2. Roxie Food Center1901 San Jose Ave, San Francisco
-
3. Marina Submarine2299 Union St, San Francisco
-
4. Submarine Center820 Ulloa St, San Francisco
-
5. The Yellow Submarine503 Irving St, San Francisco
-
6. Viking Giant Subs1300 Ocean Ave, San Francisco
-
7. Irving Subs and Cheese Shop1298 12th Ave, San Francisco
This Korean sub shop has been around since 1975 and the old-school Beef Teriyaki sub is definitely a must try. There're also “traditional” subs here too.
All of the meat and fixings are hidden from view, so you can’t see what’s happening while these old-school sammies are being made, but don't worry, you'll get what you ordered and it will be deliciously amazing.
This Cow Hollow sammy shop has been making near-perfect subs since the '80s, and their bread is always perfectly toasted, their veggies precisely sliced, and don’t even think about foregoing the “secret sauce”.
You might have to wait in a long line at the West Portal resto, but once you bite into your perfectly proportioned hot pastrami sandwich (with “secret sauce”!), all of that will be promptly forgotten.
This old-school Inner Sunset sandwich shop is serving some of the best subs around. Get a cheesesteak and some fresh-cut potatoes to round it all out -- and don't expect to breath afterwards.
Over 30 years young, Vikings Giant Submarines delivers on giant sandwiches, giant lines (because the food is worth it, relax), and giant bottles of malt liquor.
Irving is a classy joint where you can hook up a quality sandwich to stuff your face with while also picking up Brie and other classy cheese to convince people you're actually a really classy guy.