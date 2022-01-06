9 Essential Sushi Spots You Need to Know in San Francisco

SF has a ton of great neighborhood sushi spots when it comes to satisfying your cravings for miso soup, shrimp tempura rolls, and hamachi nigiri. They’re perfect for that once-a-month (or week, as it were) sushi dinner, but sometimes you’re in the mood for something a little more exciting, elevated, or experimental, which, luckily, is also an area where SF excels.

In some cases that means omakase menus with a pretty hefty bill, but in other cases, it just means inventive chefs with expert knife skills or the greatest place to go when you want late-night sushi with a side of club hits from back in the day.

Whichever one appeals to you (or your wallet), you’ll find it on this list of SF sushi spots that consistently leave us happy, sated, and wishing we had just a little more money in our checking accounts.