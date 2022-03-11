The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Oakland

This vegan restaurant that opened during the pandemic is inspired by Singaporean and Chinese cuisine. Formerly a pop-up known as S+M Vegan, many of the dishes are inspired by co-founder CY Chia’s childhood in Singapore, which includes family recipes and classic hawker fare. The plant-based menu focuses on high quality, seasonal ingredients culled from the local Old Oakland farmers market and other local farms. The menu is always changing, resulting in delightful surprises like Rendang and Nami Lemak with jackfruit that’s caramelized in a house-made spice paste with coconut pandan rice, and a Shaobing sandwich that’s only available on Fridays and Saturday, with roasted sweet potato and preserved Chinese mustard greens on bread that’s baked in-house. The restaurant is also moving toward a cooperative model, and current staff-inspired dishes also appear on the menu.

How to order: Order online or at the window for takeout.