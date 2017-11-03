These Extra-Large Donuts Are Bigger Than Your Face

If you've ever wondered if there existed a donut larger than your face that you could get paid to eat, well, do we have a story for you. At Bob’s Donuts, the San Francisco-based old-school donut shop, you can pick up a jumbo donut -- weighing in at about a pound -- and compete in a donut challenge that'll practically pay you to eat it.
“Originally, the Donut Challenge didn’t start off as a challenge,” explains donut chef Roko Smiljanic III. “People ordered the big donut and one day some guy started to time himself. Eventually we started timing other people eating it.”
Think you’re up for the challenge? All you have to do is pound down one of Bob’s gigantic donuts... in under three minutes. The clock starts when you touch the donut, and time stops when you can give Smiljanic a big smile -- without any donut remnants in your mouth. If you’re able to finish it within three minutes, you’ll win a T-shirt, and your name goes on the Wall of Fame. But if you can eat it in under two minutes, you get all of that, plus the donut is totally comped.
The extra-large donut, which costs $10.95, comes in a variety of classic flavors like chocolate frosted, maple, and old-fashioned glaze. If huge donuts aren’t your thing, Bob’s also serves classics in single-serving sizes. Or grab some of Bob's donut bars, a popular throwback. It's long rectangles of dough that are cut out, fried, and then dipped in sweet maple or chocolate glaze. And naturally, all donuts are served in a classic pink box as an ode to donut traditionalism.
Check out the video above to see if you could tackle this donut challenge.
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.