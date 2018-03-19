All the best food comes to you

Not just the third-best accompaniment to champagne (behind orange juice and the word "bottomless"), Caviar is also an SF-only food-delivery service from the guys behind the successful, not-at-all-awkwardly-named deal site Munch On Me, specializing in only hooking up eats from restaurants that a) don't already deliver, and b) have a 4-5 star rating on Yelp. Here's how it works: 1. Choose from 26 different restaurants including the delicious likes of Ike's Place, Little Star Pizza, and Rosamunde Sausage Grill. Awesomely, they all have professional photographs of everything on the menu, so you'll never be confused as to what mouthwatering item you're getting (unless it's from Rosamunde's, because all sausages kiiinda look the same). 2. Select a delivery window from the available scroll-down (lunch, early afternoon, evening...), then choose an hour time-frame you want your meal dropped off. The average delivery, on average, takes about as long as entering a simple Game Genie code (17mins). 3. And, if you're feeling generous towards friends/coworkers/work wives/work husbands (equal opportunity!), you can share your check-out cart and order together, making their flat-rate delivery fee ($9.99) negligible.
