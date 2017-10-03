Food & Drink

The ultimate date spot. And also, bro-date spot.

By Published On 06/11/2013 By Published On 06/11/2013
Fried chicken at Mason Pacific

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

related

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

Mason Pacific is somehow both a date spot, and a bro-date spot. It's romantic, but also bromantic. It has cloth napkins, but also fried chicken. It has rosé, and also ros... uh... beer. Yeah... beer. In any event, you're going to need to convince your bros it isn't a chick place and your chicks it isn't a bro place. And we, like a $200 robot designed to sweep your floors unless there's a chair leg in the way, are here to help...

Bar at Mason Pacific

If you're with a girl: Wait for your table in the foyer, pointing out the Surrealism in the finger-puppet artwork, making sure to milk all that you can out of that one Art History class you took sophomore year.
If you're with your buddy: They have beef tartare with cornichons and pretzel crostini or buttermilk fried chicken with sauce remoulade and green Tabasco... better order two of each, because you will be demolishing these.

Wine at Mason Pacific

If you're with a lady: They have more than 16 wines by the bottle or glass, including a red and a white specially made for the restaurant that're available in carafe form.
If you're with a bromo sapien: See: wine in carafes for $12 (!!), or seven craft beers if you aren't comfortable sharing a carafe...

Dining at Mason Pacific

If you're with The One: This booth is situated specifically to look outside and people-watch, it's amazing.
If you're with The One Friend: Dude, this booth is situated specifically to look outside and people-watch, it's amazing.

1. Mason Pacific 1358 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133 (Nob Hill)

Much like its location at the intersection of Chinatown and Nob Hill, Mason Pacific is a convergence of two styles: it's a restaurant that at once feels like a neighborhood bistro and a fine dining establishment. Situated along a cable car line, it has an elegant look in both its decor (leather banquettes, large mirrors, white tablecloths) and cuisine, which centers on refined American plates like poached trout, half roast chicken, and braised lamb, all presented with fresh seasonal vegetables -- and with polite and polished service. You won't find any pretension at Mason Pacific, particularly in the friendly bar area at the front, where you can start with oysters and appetizers, or simply stop in for a glass of wine (while impressive, the list is petite and pricey).

Stuff You'll Like