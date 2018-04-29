Braised bacon tacos and chicharrones nachos near Haight

For all those times you've wanted to hit up a great burritaurant but also wanted it to be in a neighborhood that makes you say, "What?? It's so nice here! Are you sure it's only a couple blocks off of Haight?", now's your chance with Padrecito, the full-grown daughter of Mamacita, decked with salvaged wood, two levels of dining, and walls made of burlap coffee sacks.
fava bean-pumpkin seed sikil pak dip!
Chicken Taco Avocado Boats
We're not totally sure about this, but we're going to assume that somewhere, in some religion, there's a patron saint of tacos. There must be, otherwise Padrecito's heavenly braised pork belly taco wouldn't exist. Yeah, it's that good. This Cole Valley restaurant has all the Mexican favorites you could want (tacos, enchiladas, guac) and a whole range of tequila-featuring cocktails. Thank you Taco God, thank you.