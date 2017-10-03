Food & Drink

Bacon Bacon has finally reopened. Here's everything to know.

Joe Starkey

San Francisco Remember how Bacon Bacon's permanent shop got shut down due to the fact that the neighbors were complaining about the smell of bacon? (Seriously, though, what?) Well, good news for everyone who isn't some sort of bacon-hating monster: they've opened back up. Here's everything you need to know about what that means for your life:

They're actually a cafe now: Before, it was more of a storefront/place where the trucks would just show up and refuel, but now they've done some renovations and are a legit cafe with 13 seats, a mural of the first truck that tragically burned down (never forget), and an actually rideable, quarter-operated red pig. Continue Reading

Sandwiches: They're back with all the regular assortments of bacon goodness between bread, meaning you can stop in for lunch and grab the burger with two patties, bacon, sauteed onions, and cheddar, the grilled cheese with bacon and bacon jam, or "The Bird" which combines Diestel free-range turkey, chicken-fried bacon, Provolone, cole slaw, and avocado on a soft, French roll. Tre bien!

Breakfast: What's that? You want a bacon-y breakfast sandwich? Why do you always speak so softly so that we have to guess what you're asking? Anyway, they've got you covered there, too, with The Breakfast Sandwich (eggs over-easy, bacon, cheddar, and bacon jam on a toasted brioche bun).

Dessert: Down the road (figuratively. There isn't another Bacon Bacon shop, sadly.), the guy behind Bacon Bacon wants to start branching out into more desserts beyond these chocolate- and bacon-covered cookies... which you can get right... NOW.

Take-away bacon counter?!? Yep, you heard that right. He's also thinking about setting up a take-away bacon counter that'll provide several different types of bacon for people to take home and cook themselves. Which, according to scientists, is something you can do.

1. Bacon Bacon 205 Frederick St, San Francisco, CA 94117 (Cole Valley)

You'll be able to smell the wafts of perfectly-cooked bacon at this Cole Valley hub from miles away. From flavored bacon sandwiches to cookies dipped in chocolate & coated in bacon bits, there's no way you can go wrong.

