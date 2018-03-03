There's graffiti EVERYWHERE. Oh, and also Chinese street food.

Alleyways: They're both where you go to get beat up in your leisure suit, and (apparently?) to get really authentic Chinese street food in China. Or, at least, so says Hutong, Cow Hollow's appropriately named Betelnut-replacer
Like the real-life hutongs (Chinese for alleyways) in Beijing, restaurant Hutong features actual graffiti, all done by local artists who were brought in and given free reign to redesign the space, which now features a giant open kitchen with a pizza oven used for making naan and roti
The main dining room's decorated with everything from bus schedules to Beijing newspapers (at least print news is good for something these days) and, to match the edgier look, they've redone the menu, too, with street fare along the likes of Thai basil-glazed short ribs and whole gulf prawn w/ bacon and chili
The bar? Also new, and now awesomed-up with panels of Formica made to look like what you should definitely see a doctor about if it lasts more than four hours (petrified wood)
Their cocktail menu is new too, changing from tiki drinks to actually drinkable drinks, including the bourbon, allspice dram, and blueberry moonshine Midnight Run. Wanna try it? Just tell 'em Ken sent you. Or order it. Either way.