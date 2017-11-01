Food & Drink

This Loaded Muffin Is Deliciously Stuffed With a Perfectly Runny Egg

Published On 11/01/2017
At Craftsman and Wolves in San Francisco, California, the pastry makers have gone rogue with their loaded muffins, stuffing them with a delicious, hidden surprise: a perfectly yolky, soft-boiled egg.

“I really started thinking about molten chocolate cakes -- about that sitting around the table at dessert and cutting it and seeing this chocolate go out,” says chef and owner William Werner of the loaded muffin’s genesis.

The muffin, aptly named The Rebel Within, gets its start by first soft boiling eggs. The batter gets a savory kick with the addition of Asiago and Parmesan cheese, plus chunks of green onion and bits of sausage. The loaded batter is then piped into a muffin tin, and the flour-coated soft-boiled eggs are pressed firmly into it, snugly sitting between two layers of batter. Once the muffins are baked, it's pure culinary elation.    

“There’s this reveal, and this anticipation, and the suspense, because when they’re not cut they’re kind of unassuming. Once you cut it open, now you have a soft boiled egg and all this savory goodness. It’s a crowd pleaser,” Werner says.

Craftsman and Wolves also offers a vegetarian version; instead of sausage, they substitute house-made kimchi into the batter.

Check out the video above to see how an entire meal -- yolky egg included -- gets stuffed in a muffin.

