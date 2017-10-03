The 6 best SF butcher shop options to dominate the 4th of July

San Francisco Independence Day is TOMORROW, and you're in charge of buying the meat. To ensure you're the best 4th of July BBQ meat-buyer in SF (because it is a contest), here's a quick rundown of the six best butcher shops in the 7x7, and what epic grillables they're doing for the 4th.
Belcampo Meat Co.: The just-opened butcher shop on Polk is already getting A LOT of attention for its in-butcher-shop restaurant, but that's not gonna help you with your grilling needs situation. What is? Its specials on pork ribs for $9.99/lb, pork butt for $7.99/lb, hot dogs for $11.99/lb, and 20% off beef hamburger patties, because you can't put a price on freedom! Continue Reading
Prather Ranch Meat Company: Yes, PRMC in the Ferry Building carries 100% organic, all-beef hot dogs, but this is America's Goddamn birthday we're talking about. So celebrate it properly by buying something fitting... like, say, meat cones. Oh, and get all the other stuff you need for the grill, all of which're sourced from independent ranches across the West.
Olivier's Butchery: So you don't have to marinate your meat in whiskey or tequila yourself, Olivier's has gone ahead and put pre-marinated ones on its 4th menu. Grab some of those along with beer brats, cheddar/jalapeño sausages, and cheddar-stuffed hamburger patties. Yeah, you read that right: cheddar. Stuffed. Hamburgers.
Drewe's Meats: Just go straight to this Noe Valley staple's sausages, and either say, "Broke Black Mountain" (pork sausage with black olives and garlic), or, "Not Just Another Chorizo" (there's tequila in the sausage!!!). They'll take it from there.
Avedano's Butcher Shop and Market: Get the "The Griller". Why? Because it's 2lbs of dry-aged, bone-in steak, 1 tri tip, 1.5lbs of flat iron steak, 3lbs of pork ribs, 3lbs of sausage, 3lbs of marinaded half-chickens, 4lbs of ground beef, and house-made spice rub. 20lbs of meat for $185 ain't half-bad. Plus, you can get in on maybe the best butcher shop sandwiches in the city while you wait.
4505 Meats: Sure, you can get in on any cut of meat you like, but it'll be hard not to just go straight for the "Burger Box", which'll give you everything you need to make 12 of the best burgers IN AMERICA. Each box contains 3lbs of dry-aged, fresh-ground, grass-fed beef (12 patties weighing in at 1/4lb each), 12 house-made sesame seed buns, 12 slices of tasty Gruyere cheese, crispy lettuce, sliced red onion, and a generous portion of its proprietary secret sauce.
1. Belcampo Meat Co.1998 Polk St, San Francisco
2. Drewes Meats1706 Church St, San Francisco
3. Avedano's Holly Park Market235 Cortland Ave, San Francisco
4. Prather Ranch Meat Co.1 Ferry Building, Ste 32, San Francisco
5. Olivier's Butchery1074 Illinois St, San Francisco
6. 4505 Butcher Shop1909 Mission St, San Francisco
Equal parts cafe and butcher shop, Belcampo Meat Co. sources organic meat from its own farm to prepare some of the finest burgers in the city. The hamburger patties are juicy and marbled with the right amount of flavorful fat. BMC's cheeseburger is a standout, sandwiched on a toasted brioche bun with a thick slice of Cheddar, caramelized onions, and house sauce. The restaurant is outfitted with old-school blue leather banquettes made from the company's own cow hides.
One of the oldest butcher shops in California (it opened in 1889 as Fairmont Meats), Drewes offers a wide variety of fresh meats, poultry, and fish.
Trying to decide what to pick up for your barbecue this weekend? Look no farther than "The Griller" at Avedano's: a 20lb assortment of dry-aged, bone-in steak, tri tip, flat iron steak, pork ribs, sausage, half-chickens, and ground beef. While you wait for them to gather your supplies, try one of their sandwiches to whet your appetite.
This butchery is a must-stop spot inside the Ferry Building, offering all manner of sustainable meats, as well as sandwiches and other prepared tastiness (think chili dogs and lamb burgers) if you want to eat something more immediately. There's not much room to sit, but get it to go and enjoy your meat along the Embarcadero. They also order a meat of the month delivery service if you're into that sort of thing.
From beer brats to cheddar sausages to cheddar-stuffed burgers and all meats in between, this Dogpatch butcher shop is filled to the brim with terrific cuts of meat.
Do you like meat? Yes? Oh, well then go to 4505. Seriously, they've got meat galore, from hot dogs to sausages, to gourmet to cold cuts, it's ready to eat or take home to cook yourself. Chef Ryan Farr and his wife Cesalee want to change the way you buy, cook, and eat meat. Allied: Now that you’ve tried literally all the meats, roll to the Whole Foods at 2001 Market St and grab some Smith & Forge, the hard cider that's built strong -- built from Apples and built to Refresh.