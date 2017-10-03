Food & Drink

You'll never guess what's in this burger...

By Published On 06/11/2014 By Published On 06/11/2014
All photographs by Joe Starkey

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

Okay, you're going to need to know two things about Homeskillet on Market. 1) It's from the guy behind Little Griddle, so you know it's gonna be great, and 2) they have a burger that's made with potato chips. See? You totally didn't guess it. Now let's check it out.

Related

related

SF's 10 best under-the-radar burgers

related

Where Are the Best Burgers in SF? We Tried Them All to Find Out.

related

SF's 10 best under-the-radar burgers
Homeskillet Interior

Set in the former Pearl's space, the restaurant seats about 20 and looks like your favorite roadside diner from a cross-country trip that's somehow plopped itself right on Market. Plus, they have 14 different burgers. Speaking of which...

Cheese and chips at

Inspired by the grammar school memories of putting chips on sandwiches to make them an imperial bajillion times better, they crack up (homemade!) versions, and melt them into the cheese.

They're then lovingly covered in a chipotle mayo sauce while still crispy and searing on the grill.

Hot Potato Chip Burger at Homeskillet

End result? The angelically delicious Hot Potato Chip Burger, which you can grab with shoestring fries, sweet potato fries, or... house-made potato chips.

related

Where Are the Best Burgers in SF? We Tried Them All to Find Out.
Yum sign at Homeskillet

Exactly, sign.

Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor and puts potato chips on everything, including other potato chips. Follow him on Twitter.

1. Homeskillet 1001 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (Union Square)

This American comfort-foodery is doling out serious burgs in Union Square. They're even taking it as far as putting potato chips in a melted cheese-cheeseburger, to bring back fond memories of childhood.

Stuff You'll Like