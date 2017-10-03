Paella and tapas from Michael Chiarello

Spanish for
what you're doing when you tell a girl at a bar you really like the way she fills out her shoes flirt, Coqueta is the latest from Top Chef Masters vet Michael Chiarello, an Embarcadero gem set in the old Lafitte space with seating for 56 in school chairs that're covered in authentic bullfighting hides complete with branding numbers.
Born from a Top Chef Masters vet, Coqueta (which means “flirt”) is an idyllic spot for creative and refreshing cocktails, festive tapas, and a gorgeous view of the Bay. Sit outside in the semi-enclosed patio or snag a seat at the glassed-in bar -- either way, you’ll be enjoying Spanish and Basque small plates that are vibrant and flavorful alongside sumptuous sangria in an unbeatable setting.