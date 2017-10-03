Having a Party Dinner? Do it at one of these 8 SF spots.

Two important facts you probably weren't aware of: 1) A gozzard is what you call someone who owns geese, and 2) December 21st is the longest night of the year (we're talking 15hrs of straight darkness), which also makes it the perfect chance to celebrate what should be the "Best Night of Your Life", assuming you spend it hitting the city's best Thrillist-approved happy hour spots, cocktail bars, and dives, 'til the sun pops back up. Check out our picks for SF's best party dinner spots below, and make sure to fully map out a perfect evening with our itinerary builder.
Chambers
Tenderloin
This glamorous restaurant and bar in the TL is perfect for private parties, as you can rent out both the back room (with a second bar!!) or the covered and heated patio next to the Phoenix Hotel's pool.
Park Tavern (if it's a really nice party)
North Beach
Not only is this already one of San Francisco's best restaurants (and cocktail bars!), it's also able to accommodate huge parties (especially if they're [read in a British accent] fancy parties). Plus, depending on the size of the gathering/your gatherers, you could take the whole thing upstairs to the Eden Lounge, their 20- to 30-person second floor hideout.
Tacolicious
The Mission
Though this spot may always be packed, you can call ahead and reserve one of the giant tables in their back cantina where they'll do a pre-set menu and let you pay a base-rate, so you don't get stuck paying extra because Dave didn't bring cash. Effing Dave.
Southpaw BBQ
The Mission
This Mish-town BBQery has a great party people-accommodating communal table up front, and -- aside from their great Que -- you can also sign everyone up for their free-to-join whiskey club where, once you've tried 40, you get a free bottle of your boozing. Er, choosing.
Beretta
The Mission
Depending on the size of your party, you can actually rent out the intimate downstairs room underneath Beretta, which's normally reserved for awesome exclusive events like their cocktail classes.
Starbelly
Castro
Call ahead and they'll hook you up with a table(s) out on the covered & heated patio, which luckily stays warm year-round, unlike, well, SF.
Dosa
Fillmore
If you were ever planning to introduce a bunch of people to Indian food, this is the place to do it, especially after expanding their willingness to be introduced with a few cocktails that're made using local alcohols specifically distilled to go with Indian spices.
Foreign Cinema
The Mission
Good for a romantic date, great for a party, FC's covered outdoor patio projects old-school foreign films onto the alley wall. Nothing says "party dinner" quite like... René Clément's noirish 1960 Purple Noon.
Chambers, inside the Tenderloin's Phoenix Hotel, has two sides: the interior, evocative of a contemporary speakeasy with dark-wood walls and shelves of records, and the exterior, which features a poolside patio (and a roll-down enclosure) so you can enjoy your drinks in the sunshine, no matter how windy it is. The menu features next-level bar bites like roasted beets with burrata, creamy polenta, and pork belly with tomato kimchee, as well as a hearty burger with shiitake relish, manchego cheese, and kewpie mayo.
If you're looking for a restaurant in North Beach packed with San Franciscans of all neighborhoods, head to Park Tavern. This upscale spot is homey and bustling, and the food is part Southern comfort, part English pub. Every table gets the famed lamb-and-beef Marlowe burger and a starter of smoky deviled eggs, but those in the know will get an extra order of eggs to put on their burger. Park Tavern is also a bonafide brunch hotspot with the best Bloody Marys and a menu filled with griddled goods (pancakes and more pancakes) and savory eggs. And that burger.
The fourth installment of everyone's favorite taco joint, T-Lish North Beach features all the delicious tacos and 'ritas that you know and love, still made with locally-sourced ingredients. Check out the traditional carnitas for a true Mexican taco experience or branch out with the charred butternut squash, braised leeks & kale taco.
Southpaw BBQ is where dreams come true. Their Southern vibe, exposed brick walls, live-edge 20-seat Claro walnut bar, is exactly where you want to be eating brisket & ribs paired with American whiskeys and house-brewed beer. Their 80+ whiskey list is constantly growing, and if you join their whiskey club and try 40 of their offerings, any bottle of your choice is on the house.
Since its opening in 2008, Beretta has been a fixture of the Mission Italian food scene, churning out awesome pizzas (we see you prosciutto di parma, tomato, arugula, and mozzarella), creative antipasti (don’t miss the walnut bread with burrata and mushroom-truffle honey), osso buco risotto, and more. Come here with a group so you can order an array of dishes to share, and wash it all down with a digestif. Oh, and if the pie-cravings hit you in the AM, you can get that pizza topped with a fried egg and sip on Aperol Spritzes at an outdoor table.
The undisputed cocktail masters behind Beretta also coined Starbelly, a 100-seat California comfort foodery, and this time have chosen to complement the grub with a crazy grip of beer n' wine cocktails shored up with a brewlist that's off the charts.
Dosa began its tenure as a beacon of brilliant South Indian cooking when it opened in the Mission more than a decade ago. It's still the best Indian cuisine in the city, and restaurant's namesake dosas are made from inventive fusion batters and served with fresh coconut and tomato chutneys and sambar, a lentil and vegetable dipping sauce. The restaurant also has excellent cocktails, especially the Gin and Tonic made with house-made fig and cardamom tonic.
The Mission's Foreign Cinema projects movies every night and serves a Californian menu with an oyster selection for the books. Where else can you find date-worthy dinner, one of the best brunches in the city (hello, house-made pop tarts), patio seating, and screenings of classic movies all under one roof? Trust us: this James Beard-nominated restaurant is one of the most important places you need to eat at in your lifetime.