The Bay Has as Many Michelin-Starred Restaurants as NYC

San Francisco’s dining scene has seen a lot of change following the most recent tech boom. The influx of raw capital has raised the standards of dining, fostering an environment where the world’s most talented chefs want to come and experiment, crafting exquisite tasting menus and lavish restaurants, and catching the eyes of the famous Michelin Guide. For the first time since the Guide has ranked American cities, San Francisco is home to the same number of three-star Michelin restaurants as New York City.
In the decade since the Michelin Guide has been ranking the Bay Area’s culinary output, we’ve been playing catch-up with our cultural rivals on the opposite coast. As the first American city to catch the attention of the Guide, New York has always had the most stars overall and the most three-star restaurants of any city in the country -- but that ends now. The Bay’s innovative and diverse culinary scene has been recognized by the highest dining authority on the planet as an equal match for the best the East Coast has to offer.
Michael Tusk’s Quince has graduated from two stars to three, putting it in the same category as the venerable French Laundry and Saison, while also earning the distinction of being the only Italian-influenced three-star restaurant in America. Six restaurants in total now have those coveted three stars, with 49 other one- and two-star venues scattered across the region.
Here’s the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area:
Benu, San Francisco
The French Laundry, Yountville
Manresa, Los Gatos
Quince, San Francisco
The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena
Saison, San Francisco
Acquerello, San Francisco
Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Baumé, Palo Alto
Campton Place, San Francisco
Coi, San Francisco
Commis, Oakland
Lazy Bear, San Francisco
One star
Adega, San Jose
Al's Place, San Francisco
Aster, San Francisco
Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford
Aziza, San Francisco
Bouchon, Yountville
Californios, San Francisco
Chez TJ, Mountain View
Commonwealth, San Francisco
Farmhouse Inn, Forestville
Gary Danko, San Francisco
Hashiri, San Francisco
Ju-ni, San Francisco
Keiko à Nob Hill, San Francisco
Kin Khao, San Francisco
La Toque, Napa
Lord Stanley, San Francisco
Luce, San Francisco
Madera, Menlo Park
Madrona Manor, Healdsburg
Michael Mina, San Francisco
Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco
Mosu, San Francisco
Mourad, San Francisco
Nico, San Francisco
Octavia, San Francisco
Omakase, San Francisco
Plumed Horse, Saratoga
The Progress, San Francisco
Rasa, Burlingame
Solbar, Calistoga
Sons & Daughters, San Francisco
SPQR, San Francisco
Spruce, San Francisco
State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo
Terra, St. Helena
Terrapin Creek, Bodega Bay
The Village Pub, Woodside
Wako, San Francisco
Wakuriya, San Mateo
