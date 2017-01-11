The Bay Has as Many Michelin-Starred Restaurants as NYC

San Francisco’s dining scene has seen a lot of change following the most recent tech boom. The influx of raw capital has raised the standards of dining, fostering an environment where the world’s most talented chefs want to come and experiment, crafting exquisite tasting menus and lavish restaurants, and catching the eyes of the famous Michelin Guide. For the first time since the Guide has ranked American cities, San Francisco is home to the same number of three-star Michelin restaurants as New York City.

In the decade since the Michelin Guide has been ranking the Bay Area’s culinary output, we’ve been playing catch-up with our cultural rivals on the opposite coast. As the first American city to catch the attention of the Guide, New York has always had the most stars overall and the most three-star restaurants of any city in the country -- but that ends now. The Bay’s innovative and diverse culinary scene has been recognized by the highest dining authority on the planet as an equal match for the best the East Coast has to offer.