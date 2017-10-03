Get free bacon delivered to your door!

In anticipation of Father's Day coming up and the knowledge that your Pops might look at you a little askance for getting him a bouquet of flowers for the occasion (he's been raising succulents, duh), Bloom That is launching a bacon bouquet delivery from today through Sunday the 15th, across its three markets (SF, East Bay, and Palo Alto).
The meaty garland in question will consist of six pieces total (with one covered in chocolate), and what's more, we've secured freebies for five lucky readers to send to someone (even themselves. No one would judge...). All you have to do is Tweet THIS. Go go go!
