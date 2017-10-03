Food & Drink

Pics of all of the things you can put teriyaki on at Glaze

Glaze Teriyaki Grill

Glaze Teriyaki Grill. It's an NY-based (okay), Seattle-style (wait...) teriyaki spot that just opened its first West Coast iteration in... SF (brain cramp). The interior is super cool, with laser-cut wood panels from Brooklyn and 100yr-old flooring, plus there's an outdoor patio, but really, you just want to know more about the 'yaki, so... Here's a photo tour of every single thing they put teriyaki on (plus two things they maybe don't): Hanger Steak: Grilled steak and glorious sweet/spicy sauce? Yup. Done. Chicken: Trying to cut back on all that grilled steak and glorious sweet/spicy sauce? Yup. Done: The Remix. Organic Salmon: Something-something farm raised something-something sustainable something-something DELICIOUS. Tofu: Good news, even tofu tastes good dipped in teriyaki. Jones Soda: Better news... so does Jones Soda! Devil's Teeth Raspberry Bar: What? You've never had teriyaki-sauced raspberry bar?

Steak at Glaze Teriyaki Grill
Chicken at Glaze Teriyaki Grill
Salmon at Glaze Teriyaki Grill
Tofu at Glaze Teriyaki Grill
Jones soda at Glaze Teriyaki Grill
Raspberry bar at Glaze Teriyaki Grill
1. Glaze Teriyaki Grill 1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115 (Fillmore)

The NY-based, Seattle-style Asian resto now has its first West Coast spot, serving up teriyaki EVERYTHING.

