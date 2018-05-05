Food & Drink

The Financial District gets a Jewish deli

Named after the owner's great-g'ma, Shorty Goldstein's is a Jewish delicatessen with counter seating for a little over 20, and an interior done up with chalkboard walls and exposed brick (for chrissake, brick, put some pants on!). The walls are filled with family pics, including the aforementioned "Shorty", who clocked in at an Olympic Gymnast-worthy height of 4'10". You can start things out with potato knishes, latkes, or this plate of homemade pickled veggies that'll rotate (they, too, can apparently pickle that). The owner/chef/Shorty's great-grandson is a Betelnut alum and makes everything (save the bread) in-house, including this pastrami, which, *drooling noises*. Plus, you can grab a variety of nom-worthy desserts (coffee cake pictured above), or, if you're an early-riser (heyo!), they offer breakfast too, with offerings like challah French toast, pastrami benedict, and cheese blintzes.

At Shorty Goldstein's, Chef/Owner Michael Siegel slings pastrami and corned beef sandwiches on rye or challah, alongside potato knishes and kugel recipes that are passed down from his grandmother’s kitchen. Shorty’s is good for breakfast or lunch, but the deli is tiny with just a smattering of tables and a row of four barstools along a brick wall. Order to-go and ess (Yiddish for eat) outside on the rooftop garden or at the Galleria next door.

