The Financial District gets a Jewish deli

Named after the owner's great-g'ma, Shorty Goldstein's is a Jewish delicatessen with counter seating for a little over 20, and an interior done up with chalkboard walls and exposed brick (for chrissake, brick, put some pants on!).
At Shorty Goldstein's, Chef/Owner Michael Siegel slings pastrami and corned beef sandwiches on rye or challah, alongside potato knishes and kugel recipes that are passed down from his grandmother’s kitchen. Shorty’s is good for breakfast or lunch, but the deli is tiny with just a smattering of tables and a row of four barstools along a brick wall. Order to-go and ess (Yiddish for eat) outside on the rooftop garden or at the Galleria next door.