Drive-in cheeseburgers and pot chips in the Financial District

Not just the Spanish word for where you and your middle school friends were totally gonna change the shape of music, like, forever, Garaje is also the decidedly awesome FiDi venture from the Mission Bay Foods guys behind Dos Piñas Taqueria and Caffé Pazzo, all set in a huge space that looks sorta like a cross between an auto body shop and a Johnny Rockets
SOMA's Garaje is one-third taqueria, one-third taco joint, and one-third sports bar. And it's cheap. For $3 you can get a street-style taco filled with quality meat and toppings; for $8 you can get the Zapatos burrito, stuffed with meat, cheese, refried beans, and avocado, then pressed like a panini. The most notable thing about Garaje though is the Double Drive-In cheeseburger, which comes with barbecued onions, dill pickles, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and Thousand Island dressing on a toasted Acme bun.