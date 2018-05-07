A fave goes French...er

The nice date spot in the Claude Ln monopoly is taking a decidedly more traditional other-country-with-a-red-white-and-blue-flag approach with a brand new menu featuring the likes of porc à l’ail (braised pork shank w/ creamy pearled barley and garlic jus) and a 30-minute-in-and-out "menu complet" for lunch with an app, main, drink, and to-go dessert.
1. Claudine 8 Claude Ln, San Francisco, CA 94108
Apart from its lime green walls, Claudine's noteworthy features include wine on tap, a menu of French cuisine made from local ingredients and an outdoor patio area for dining. The Happy Hour specials and the meat/cheese plates alone should be enough to pique your interest.