Steak and fried chicken sammies in the FiDi

Run by SEVEN siblings, Foundation Cafe's a FiDi breakfast/lunch spot designed by the oldest sister, chef-ed by the private chefiest sister, and front-of-housed by the most-whistled-at-by-men-sitting-outside-North-Beach-coffee-shops-iest sister.
This family-owned coffee shop and restaurant is affordable and great for breakfast or lunch. Menu items hit all of San Francisco’s favorite ethnic food groups: pastries for breakfast and Four Barrel Coffee-rubbed tofu, banh mi & a “Spanish bomb” salad with Manchego cheese for lunch. Foundation Café’s unique Four Barrel Coffee offerings go beyond the tofu, too -- people go crazy for the Sherpa brew and various espresso drinks.