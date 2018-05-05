The best restaurants in SF, together at last

The Captain Planet of restaurant gatherings, TOTN combines the powers of 37 of San Francisco's awesomest restaurants, from AQ and Abbot's Cellar, to Central Kitchen and Frances, to Park Tavern and State Bird Provisions, for a three-hour Bentley Reserve face-feeding party on Mar 21st with free drinks mixed by 30 SF mixologists.
1. The Bently Reserve 301 Battery St, San Francisco, CA 94111
Located in the Financial District's most distinguished building, The Bently Reserve combines the best of San Francisco's traits, i.e., eco-friendly amenities and tech-savvy network advances, that can host up to 800 guests.