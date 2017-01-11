Order Everything at Finn Town, SF's Tavern and Late-Night Food Haven

Look no further than the Finn Town Burger, an epicurean double-decker that’s proudly prepared with American cheese. “We take our hamburger meat which is done just for me by Golden Gate Meat Company, a third-generation family-owned meat purveyor in the Bay Area, and they grind this hamburger made just specifically for Finn Town,” Scott told Thrillist. “Then we have this proprietary mix that we have done, which is the umami bomb.”

If this has you jonesing for the dearly departed Umami Burger, hold on because it gets even better.

“What Jason Raffin, our chef de cuisine has done, he’s come up with this salt mix that has porcini powder in it,” Scott continued. “We crush it into the outside of this amazing house-ground hamburger that comes just for us, hit it with this spice that goes directly onto our plancha -- we don’t do a grill, it’s a plancha so it’s that really hard sear.”