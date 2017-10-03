Food & Drink

Where to take any type of mom on her special day

By Published On 05/05/2013 By Published On 05/05/2013
Croque Madame

If there's one thing your mom is totally good at, it's giving birth to extremely handsome children (sorry, sis). If there's one thing she's not good at, it's giving birth to extremely handsome children who also know where to get awesome, mom-friendly brunch in SF. Lucky for you though, our mom is totally good at producing the handsome brunch-knowing kids

Nervous Regarding the World Mom The Tipsy Pig 2231 Chestnut St; Marina; 415.292.2300 Situated in a neighborhood that won't just make your worried mom feel safe but also probably like she needs a pair of Lululemon pants, The Tipsy Pig is a fantastic brunch spot with amazing food and amazing cocktails which'll help you cope with your mom's constant nagging about your earthquake preparedness. Don't worry, read the full story!
 Foodie Mom Maven 598 Haight St; Lower Haight; 415.829.7982 Since your mom raised you right and always made sure you had two-hour, homemade, locally sourced mac-n-cheese instead of boxed stuff growing up, pay her back by taking her to a gourmet-tastic brunch with items just like that, including the Southern Style Eggs Benny (with suckling pig) that you definitely need to pair with Billionaire's Bacon and a Death in the Afternoon (Champagne and absinthe sorbet). Impress her taste buds by reading more here...
 Mom Who Hates Your Life Choices Central Kitchen 782 Florida St; The Mission; 415.826.7004 If your mom won't stop critiquing your roommates (mainly, the fact that you have any) and your girlfriend (mainly that she didn't choose her for you), make sure she can't critique the meal by taking her to one of the classiest/most talked-about restaurants in the city... and hope she's paying. Regain some respect by reading the full story
 Party Mom Bisou Bistro 2367 Market St; The Castro; 415.556.6200 Since your mom uncomfortably insists you help her reenact How Stella Got Her Groove Back, get your party on with Mom at this Lime-ish replacement complete with bottomless mimosas and club music... Oh God, why is it so loud?? Mom! Get off the table!! Get ready to party with the full story
 Very Old Mom Starbelly 3583 16th St; The Castro; 415.252.7500 If your mom isn't a big fan of all those noisy restaurants, you'll want to take her here and grab a seat on the back patio where, along with enjoying delicious food, your mom will actually be able to hear you speak, though you'll still have to patiently explain what a "Myface" is. Show her you care about her brittle bones by reading the full story

Wood-walled interior at The Tipsy Pig
A delicious egg at Maven
Tables at Central Kitchen
Party bunnies at Bisou Bistro
The sun deck at Starbelly
1. The Tipsy Pig 2231 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94123 (The Marina)

Brunch and the Marina go together like bacon and eggs (and bottomless mimosas), and The Tipsy Pig has all these things, plus everything else you could ever want in a gastropub. Outdoor patio? Check. 40 local and worldly brews? Check. Cocktails? You get the idea. You’re going to want to get here early on a Sunday morning to stake out a spot outside and stay here all day chowing down on huevos rancheros, old-fashioned doughnuts, and the killer burger.

2. Maven 598 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 (Lower Haight)

Maven is a chic bar and restaurant in Lower Haight that pairs all of its dishes with different cocktails. The highlight of the menu is the burger, which begins with beef that's ground with a few dashes of angostura bitters and is paired with the Mr. Wiggles cocktail, made with bourbon, amaro, vermouth, and bitters. The bar's morning cocktails make it a popular brunch spot, as do the duck hash and Bananas Foster French toast. The seating is all communal, and the best seats in the house are either on the second-floor loft or at the chef's counter.

3. Central Kitchen 3000 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

The sister restaurant to Flour + Water, Central Kitchen serves up local and sustainable fare in a communal setting with indoor and outdoor seating. James Beard-nominated executive chef Thomas McNaughton has crafted an earthy, layered menu that include dishes like beef tartare with fermented kohlrabi, smoked curds & berbere spice and hen with poached fig, shaved squash, basil & pistachio. Can't decide what to order? Try the Tasting Menu and you won't have to leave anything off the table.

4. Bisou Bistronomy 2367 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (The Castro)

Bisou Bistro takes the party atmosphere of its Castro neighborhood and manages to seamlessly marry it with French fine dining. The nightly dinner menu is laden with classics, like duck confit and boeuf bourguignon, which rival dishes at other high-end French spots in the city, while bottomless mimosa brunches, a late-night dinner (Bisou is open until 1am Thurs-Sat), and club music blasting every night keep things casual. Unsure what you want? Try the three-course tasting menu or really indulge with the four-course foie gras menu.

5. Starbelly 3583 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (The Castro)

The undisputed cocktail masters behind Beretta also coined Starbelly, a 100-seat California comfort foodery, and this time have chosen to complement the grub with a crazy grip of beer n' wine cocktails shored up with a brewlist that's off the charts.

