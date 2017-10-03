Where to take any type of mom on her special day

If there's one thing your mom is totally good at, it's giving birth to extremely handsome children (sorry, sis). If there's one thing she's not good at, it's giving birth to extremely handsome children who also know where to get awesome, mom-friendly brunch in SF. Lucky for you though, our mom is totally good at producing the handsome brunch-knowing kids
Brunch and the Marina go together like bacon and eggs (and bottomless mimosas), and The Tipsy Pig has all these things, plus everything else you could ever want in a gastropub. Outdoor patio? Check. 40 local and worldly brews? Check. Cocktails? You get the idea. You’re going to want to get here early on a Sunday morning to stake out a spot outside and stay here all day chowing down on huevos rancheros, old-fashioned doughnuts, and the killer burger.
Maven is a chic bar and restaurant in Lower Haight that pairs all of its dishes with different cocktails. The highlight of the menu is the burger, which begins with beef that's ground with a few dashes of angostura bitters and is paired with the Mr. Wiggles cocktail, made with bourbon, amaro, vermouth, and bitters. The bar's morning cocktails make it a popular brunch spot, as do the duck hash and Bananas Foster French toast. The seating is all communal, and the best seats in the house are either on the second-floor loft or at the chef's counter.
The sister restaurant to Flour + Water, Central Kitchen serves up local and sustainable fare in a communal setting with indoor and outdoor seating. James Beard-nominated executive chef Thomas McNaughton has crafted an earthy, layered menu that include dishes like beef tartare with fermented kohlrabi, smoked curds & berbere spice and hen with poached fig, shaved squash, basil & pistachio. Can't decide what to order? Try the Tasting Menu and you won't have to leave anything off the table.
Bisou Bistro takes the party atmosphere of its Castro neighborhood and manages to seamlessly marry it with French fine dining. The nightly dinner menu is laden with classics, like duck confit and boeuf bourguignon, which rival dishes at other high-end French spots in the city, while bottomless mimosa brunches, a late-night dinner (Bisou is open until 1am Thurs-Sat), and club music blasting every night keep things casual. Unsure what you want? Try the three-course tasting menu or really indulge with the four-course foie gras menu.
The undisputed cocktail masters behind Beretta also coined Starbelly, a 100-seat California comfort foodery, and this time have chosen to complement the grub with a crazy grip of beer n' wine cocktails shored up with a brewlist that's off the charts.