Your SF food truck bucket list

Face it, when it comes to food trucks in SF you've actually got a lot of choices. And because choices are hard, we've decided to help by narrowing things down to our top eight, so you know who to go to and what to order to get the most bang for your buck (and we do mean buck... because food trucks don't much like cards).
Bacon Bacon
Where To Find It: Off the Grid
Dish To Get: The Burger
They've got bouquets of bacon (just like a bouquet of flowers, but minus the flowers, and plus bacon), chocolate-covered bacon, and even a pork butt, belly, and bacon taco. Weirdly though, this bacon mobile's most classic item is what makes it worth visiting on the regular: the double-pattied, bacon, and sauteed onions-topped burger.
Kung Fu Tacos
Where To Find It: Off the Grid
Dish To Get: Asian Asada
Kick the crap out of your hunger at Kung Fu, which combines Latin and Asian in some pretty awesome ways, including a must-order Asian salsa-topped carne asada taco.
Curry Up Now
Where To Find It: FiDi (keep track here)
Dish To Get: Chicken Tikka Masala Burrito
If you're afraid of Indian food, you need to get over it, and what better way than with a burrito filled with the most delicious (slash easily approachable) creamy, spicy (not too spicy) chicken, and maybe a samosa or two?
The Chairman
Where To Find It: Off the Grid
Dish To Get: Spicy Chicken
Okay, total honesty here, anything is gonna be amazing from this truck (especially the anything), but with a peanuty-tasting toasted sesame purée, pickled carrots/cucumber, and cilantro, get the Spicy Chicken bun baked so you can enjoy its golden brown, sugar-glazed goodness.
Brass Knuckle
Where To Find It: Off the Grid
Dish To Get: The Police
You're gonna want to get 5-0 of these delicious shrimp po' boys with crab schmear, lettuce, tomato, and remoulade.
Senor Sisig
Where To Find It: Off the Grid
Dish To Get: California Burrito
One thing from SoCal that we might actually admit they do better, this burrito is all your usual delicious ingredients plus French fries. No, seriously, French fries.
Del Popolo
Where To Find It: The Presidio, SOMA, The Mission (keep track here)
Dish To Get: Meat Pizza
As we've previously mentioned, this is one of the best pizza places in the ENTIRE city. Get the pie sprinkled with goathorn peppers and fennel sausage.
Rib Whip
Where To Find It: Off the Grid
Dish To Get: Grandma Ruth's Buttermilk Pie
Sure, this may be a BBQ truck, but if you want to taste heaven made into physical form by an angel named Ruth, you have to try this pie.