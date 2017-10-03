Happy Super Duper Day!!

The best day of the year has rolled around once again! Nope, not Arbor Day. Today is Super Duper Day, and you know what that means... wait, you don't? Okay, well, the first 100 people to arrive at any of the seven SD locations at 3pm will receive a free mini-burger (trust us though, their mini is more like everyone else's large). What are you still doing here reading? Get thee to a Super Duper!
