ALERT: Get Free It's-It Ice Cream Sandwiches on Sunday

Nothing beats It’s-It Ice Cream sandwiches, SF’s most treasured treats of all time. Well, except for FREE ones. And now you can get some.
Here’s the deal: In celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Sunday, the It’s-It crew will be handing out the precious, chocolate-enrobed ice cream sandwiches FOR FREE, but only during one hour windows at two locations:
Fort Mason - 1pm to 2pm
Dolores Park - 2:30pm to 3:30pm
In addition to the famous, nostalgia-inducing ice cream sandwiches, you can get your hands on some It's-It swag, like temp tattoos -- if you're able to find the ice cream slingers in time. They're also giving away a month's supply of ice cream sandwiches to two people who share a photo of their frozen fortune and tag @itsiticecream with the hashtag #foundit, which we hope includes an ice cream sandwich to go with every meal of the day because duh.
Here's another gorgeous ice cream sandwich shot for good measure.
