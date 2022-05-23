Legendary Ghirardelli Chocolate Shop Reopens with a Fresh and Futuristic Look

There is a special mystique to a vintage tourist destination, even for seasoned locals who would never purposefully go on their own. Maybe your cousin’s in from out of town, or a friend wants to do some people-watching, or maybe you just zoned out on Muni and ended up there, but the classic charm of a place like Ghirardelli Square will catch you off guard if you’re not expecting it. It’s even more exciting when those places are brought into the modern era—and that is exactly what’s happened over the last several months at The Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience Shop, which re-opened on May 20, after a major redesign.

The nearly 6,000 square foot space was designed by Eight Inc., the Bay Area firm behind futuristic and massive undertakings like the Apple store and the Lenovo Future Center in Shanghai. The new Ghirardelli Chocolate Shop infuses a sleek modernity into Ghirardelli’s iconic style, elevating the vintage brick and wood warehouse with shocks of white and gold, a bright and sweeping bar with a blue tile motif, and unobstructed views of Alcatraz and out into the Bay below.