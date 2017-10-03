10 things you didn't know about It's-It Ice Cream sandwiches

The one thing you know for sure about It's-It Ice Cream sandwiches? OhMyGodThey'reDelicious. And the other 10 things you for sure DON'T know about It's-It? Well…
For four decades, you could only get it (!) at one place
And that place was San Francisco's now-defunct Playland-at-the-Beach, where super-genius George Whitney birthed the It's-It in 1928.
They briefly stopped making them in the early '70s
Mostly because, well, Playland closed. In 1974, four bros realized that was the dumbest thing ever, and started remaking them in a Burlingame factory and selling them to mom-and-pop shops. Those guys were the best.
It's-It has four regular flavors: vanilla, chocolate, mint, and cappucino
But it also has two much-more-important, SEASONAL flavors: strawberry and pumpkin.
The It's-It Ice Cream Co. actually makes three other kinds of desserts
There's the Big Daddy (like an It's-It, but with chocolate wafers instead of oatmeal cookies), the Super Sundae (basically a sundae on a stick), and the Chips It, which is an It's-It but with two huge choco chip cookies.
They make 100,000 It's-Its a day in their Burlingame factory
That's a half a million. A week.
The chocolate waterfall that every ice cream sandwich passes under? It's called the Chocolate Enrober.
Good name.
Every It's-It spends a half-hour in a 50-below-zero freezer before being dipped in chocolate
Then, once it's dipped and packaged, it spends another one/two WEEKS in a freezer before it's actually distributed.
Google's Mountain View campus has Google-branded It's-Its
Of course they do.
You can get a case of It's-Its anywhere in the continental US
As long as you're okay with paying $65+ for shipping directly from the factory.
There's an It's-It Ice Cream Factory Shop located at their Factory in Burlingame where you can get exclusive flavors and products
PLUS: There's an It's-It Ice Cream outlet in Suisun City, CA (that's where the oatmeal cookies are made) called Family Cookie Co. where you can get ELEVEN assorted It's-It creations for just $10.
Grant Marek is a Thrillist Senior Editor and has bought approximately 3,428 mint It's-Its from a corner store on Divis. Follow him on Twitter. And friend It's-It too while you're at it.