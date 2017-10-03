It's after 2am. Here are the 15 places in SF that'll still deliver you food.

You just got home from last call, and now you're wondering how you're going to satisfy that sudden, UNDENIABLE craving for something greasy without leaving the comfort of your jammies and cued-up Love Actually. Well, have no fear, because we've compiled a list of all the places in the city that deliver after 2am, and conveniently included the only three things you need for each: their menu, their phone number, and how late they'll stop by your place (assuming it's not in Crocker-Amazon).
Naan-n-Curry
Menu // 415.346.1443 // 3am
Sparky's
Menu // 415.626.8666 // 3:30am
Pranzo Pizza
Menu // 415.766.2340 // 3am
DaVinci Pizza
Menu // 415.922.3002 // 2:30am
Pizzeria Supremo
Menu // 415.922.3003 // 3am
Irving Pizza
Menu // 415.771.0110 // 2:30am (Sat only)
Piccolo Italia Pizza
Menu // 415.409.3300 // 3am
Le Petit Marchet
Menu // 415.673.4040 // 2:30am
Pizza Pino
Menu // 415.775.2525 // 3am
Marina Pizza & Caffe
Menu // 415.931.3333 // 2:45am
Pizza Royal
Menu // 415.433.3311 // 3:45am (Fri and Sat)
DNA Pizza
Menu // 415.626.0166 // 4am
Fresco Pizza
Menu // 415.440.4410 // 3am Fri; 2:30am Sat
Cable Car Pizza
Menu // 415.433.2444 // 3am (Fri and Sat, North Beach location only)
Milan Pizza
Menu // 415.674.1011 (606 Geary St) and 415.626.6666 (2074 Mission St) // 3am
Joe Starkey is Thrillist's SF Editor and would never eat a whole pizza by himself at 3am. Follow him on Twitter.