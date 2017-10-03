It's after 2am. Here are the 15 places in SF that'll still deliver you food.

Food & Drink

You just got home from last call, and now you're wondering how you're going to satisfy that sudden, UNDENIABLE craving for something greasy without leaving the comfort of your jammies and cued-up Love Actually. Well, have no fear, because we've compiled a list of all the places in the city that deliver after 2am, and conveniently included the only three things you need for each: their menu, their phone number, and how late they'll stop by your place (assuming it's not in Crocker-Amazon).

Naan-n-Curry
Menu // 415.346.1443 // 3am

Sparky's
Menu // 415.626.8666 // 3:30am

Pranzo Pizza
Menu // 415.766.2340 // 3am

DaVinci Pizza
Menu // 415.922.3002 // 2:30am

Pizzeria Supremo
Menu // 415.922.3003 // 3am

Irving Pizza
Menu // 415.771.0110 // 2:30am (Sat only)

Piccolo Italia Pizza
Menu // 415.409.3300 // 3am

Le Petit Marchet
Menu // 415.673.4040 // 2:30am

Pizza Pino
Menu // 415.775.2525 // 3am

Marina Pizza & Caffe
Menu // 415.931.3333 // 2:45am

Pizza Royal
Menu // 415.433.3311 // 3:45am (Fri and Sat)

DNA Pizza
Menu // 415.626.0166 // 4am

Fresco Pizza
Menu // 415.440.4410 // 3am Fri; 2:30am Sat

Cable Car Pizza
Menu // 415.433.2444 // 3am (Fri and Sat, North Beach location only)

Milan Pizza
Menu // 415.674.1011 (606 Geary St) and 415.626.6666 (2074 Mission St) // 3am

