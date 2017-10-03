This might be the most delicious happy hour in San Francisco this weekend

Even though it's been soft-open for a bit (and already had its grand opening), the new Lower Haight Three Twins is gonna keep celebrating anyway this weekend, with a limited-release flavor "happy hour" from 11am-3pm, with Saturday's flavor being Burnt Caramel and Sunday's being their "Two Tops Don’t Make A Bottom" (vanilla ice cream with chunks of muffin tops).
Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor, and has absolutely no idea what that second flavor is referring to. Follow him on Twitter.